Die Pianistin Danae Dörken

Musik-Laufplan
Non, je ne regrette rien
Länge: 02:24
Interpretin: Edith Piaf
Komponist: Charles Dumont
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 2087121
Plattentitel: Vive la France
Black earth. Für Klavier, op. 8
Länge: 06:55
Solistin: Danae Dörken (Klavier)
Komponist: Fazıl Say
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: 0302637BC
Fragosiriani (live)
Länge: 04:07
Interpret: Giorgos Dalaras
Komponist: Markos Vamvakaris
Label: Tropical Music GmbH
Plattentitel: Afieroma Ston Marko Vamvakari (Live)
3. Satz: Allegro vivace assai
aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester C-Dur, KV 467
Länge: 07:29
Solistin: Danae Dörken (Klavier)
Orchester: Royal Northern Sinfonia
Dirigent: Lars Vogt
Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Ars Produktion
Best.-Nr: ARS 38 210
Strangers in the night (Love Theme)
Länge: 02:45
Interpret: Frank Sinatra
Komponist: Bert Kaempfert
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 2799331
Plattentitel: Nothing but the best
The shoemaker. Für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello
Länge: 03:19
Ensemble: vision string quartet
Komponist: Jakob Encke
Label: WARNER CLASSICS
(3) Poco adagio (Ausschnitt)
aus: Trio f-Moll, op. 65, B 130
Länge: 04:24
Solist: Christian Tetzlaff (Violine)
Solistin: Tanja Tetzlaff (Violoncello)
Solist: Lars Vogt (Klavier)
Komponist: Antonin Dvorak
Label: ONDINE
Best.-Nr: ODE1316-2
Minor swing
Länge: 03:13
Interpret: Django Reinhardt
Komposition: Stephane Grappelli, Django Reinhardt
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: The ultimate Django Reinhardt
As Erhosoun Gia Ligo
Länge: 03:18
Interpretin: Danai
Komponist: Mihalis Sougioul
Label: Urban Musical Archives
Plattentitel: I Megales Epitihies Tis
In the ghetto (The vicious circle)
Länge: 02:47
Interpret: Elvis Presley
Komponist: Mac Scott Davis
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19439711062
Plattentitel: 85 I am an Elvis fan - A collection of Elvis songs as chosen by the fans
Da unten im Tale Lied für eine Singstimme und Klavier, WoO 33 Nr. 6
Länge: 01:47
Interpretin: Angelika Kirchschlager
Komponist: Johannes Brahms
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 7700242
Plattentitel: Wenn ich ein Vöglein wär - Deutsche Volkslieder
