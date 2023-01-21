Die Pianistin Danae Dörken

Die neueste CD der Deutsch-Griechin hat den Titel "Odyssee". Darauf kombiniert Danae Dörken Werke ihres Pianistenkollegen Fazıl Say mit Bearbeitungen von Werken Debussys und Gounods. (Martin Teschner)

Musik-Laufplan

Non, je ne regrette rien

Länge: 02:24

Interpretin: Edith Piaf

Komponist: Charles Dumont

Label: MUSICTALES

Best.-Nr: 2087121

Plattentitel: Vive la France

Black earth. Für Klavier, op. 8

Länge: 06:55

Solistin: Danae Dörken (Klavier)

Komponist: Fazıl Say

Label: BERLIN Classics

Best.-Nr: 0302637BC

Fragosiriani (live)

Länge: 04:07

Interpret: Giorgos Dalaras

Komponist: Markos Vamvakaris

Label: Tropical Music GmbH

Plattentitel: Afieroma Ston Marko Vamvakari (Live)

3. Satz: Allegro vivace assai

aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester C-Dur, KV 467

Länge: 07:29

Solistin: Danae Dörken (Klavier)

Orchester: Royal Northern Sinfonia

Dirigent: Lars Vogt

Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: Ars Produktion

Best.-Nr: ARS 38 210

Strangers in the night (Love Theme)

Länge: 02:45

Interpret: Frank Sinatra

Komponist: Bert Kaempfert

Label: Reprise Records

Best.-Nr: 2799331

Plattentitel: Nothing but the best

The shoemaker. Für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello

Länge: 03:19

Ensemble: vision string quartet

Komponist: Jakob Encke

Label: WARNER CLASSICS

(3) Poco adagio (Ausschnitt)

aus: Trio f-Moll, op. 65, B 130

Länge: 04:24

Solist: Christian Tetzlaff (Violine)

Solistin: Tanja Tetzlaff (Violoncello)

Solist: Lars Vogt (Klavier)

Komponist: Antonin Dvorak

Label: ONDINE

Best.-Nr: ODE1316-2

Minor swing

Länge: 03:13

Interpret: Django Reinhardt

Komposition: Stephane Grappelli, Django Reinhardt

Label: Emi

Plattentitel: The ultimate Django Reinhardt

As Erhosoun Gia Ligo

Länge: 03:18

Interpretin: Danai

Komponist: Mihalis Sougioul

Label: Urban Musical Archives

Plattentitel: I Megales Epitihies Tis

In the ghetto (The vicious circle)

Länge: 02:47

Interpret: Elvis Presley

Komponist: Mac Scott Davis

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 19439711062

Plattentitel: 85 I am an Elvis fan - A collection of Elvis songs as chosen by the fans

Da unten im Tale Lied für eine Singstimme und Klavier, WoO 33 Nr. 6

Länge: 01:47

Interpretin: Angelika Kirchschlager

Komponist: Johannes Brahms

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 7700242

Plattentitel: Wenn ich ein Vöglein wär - Deutsche Volkslieder