Samstag, 21. Januar 2023

Die Pianistin Danae Dörken
"Ich bin mit französischen Chansons aufgewachsen"

Danae Dörken spielt ausgezeichnet Klavier, leitet ein Kammermusikfestival mit der Schwester Kiveli und schnackt mit ihr auch im Podcast. In Klassik-Pop-et cetera wird deutlich, dass sie Musik als treibende Kraft im Leben versteht.

21.01.2023

Eine Frau steht seitlich zur Kamera. die Hände vor dem Körper ineinander gelegt. Sie trägt ein rotes Kleid und hat dunkle lange Locken.
Die neueste CD der Deutsch-Griechin hat den Titel "Odyssee". Darauf kombiniert Danae Dörken Werke ihres Pianistenkollegen Fazıl Say mit Bearbeitungen von Werken Debussys und Gounods. (Martin Teschner)

