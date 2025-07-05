Wiebke Lehmkuhl, 1983 in Oldenburg geboren, studierte zuerst Querflöte und Traversflöte, ehe sie die Gesangsausbildung aufnahm. (SoundPictureDesign)

Musik-Laufplan

Requiem F-Dur für Solisten, Chor und Orchester

Länge: 03:28

Interpretation: Balthasar-Neumann-Chor und -Ensemble

Leitung: Thomas Hengelbrock

Komposition: Antonio Lotti

Label: Harmonia Mundi

Best.-Nr: 05472-77507-2

Mercedes Benz

Länge: 01:47

Interpretation: Janis Joplin

Komposition: Janis Joplin, Michael McClure

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Best.-Nr: 505186506732

"Fra l'ombre e gl'orrori". Arie des Polifemo

aus: Aci, Galatea e Polifemo. Serenata á tre, HWV 72

Länge: 06:05

Interpretation: Laurent Naouri (Bass), Le Concert d'Astrée

Leitung: Emmanuelle Haim

Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel

Label: WARNER CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 54555725

Ruby blue

Länge: 02:48

Interpretation: Róisín Murphy

Komposition: Róisín Murphy, Matthew Herbert

Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM

Best.-Nr: 113.0063.020

Plattentitel: Ruby blue

Calling you

Länge: 03:06

Interpretation: Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (Alt), Peter Serkin (Klavier)

Komposition: Robert E. Telson

Label: Harmonia Mundi

Best.-Nr: 907500

Plattentitel: Recital at Ravinia

Tom Traubert's Blues

Länge: 02:58

Interpretation: Tom Waits

Komposition: Thomas Alan Waits

Label: Asylum Records

Best.-Nr: 960612-2

"Oft she visits this lone Mountain"

aus: Dido and Aeneas. Oper in 3 Akten, Z 626

Länge: 01:48

Interpretation: Anna Prohaska (Sopran), Il Giardino Armonico

Leitung: Giovanni Antonini

Komposition: Diverse, Henry Purcell

Label: ALPHA

Best.-Nr: 250

Plattentitel: Serpent & Fire. Arias for Dido & Cleopatra

Une jeune fillette

Länge: 02:21

Interpretation: Wiebke Lehmkuhl (Alt)

Komposition: Traditional

Label: fB (fra bernardo)

Plattentitel: umbra - ambra

Unsquare dance

Länge: 02:00

Interpretation: Dave Brubeck

Komposition: Dave Brubeck

Label: DOUBLE MOON RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 71164

Plattentitel: In your own sweet way. A Tribute to the great Dave Brubeck

It's oh so quiet

Länge: 03:36

Interpretation: Björk

Komposition: Hans Lang, Bert Reisfeld

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 527733-2

Plattentitel: Post

Eh Ok

Länge: 03:17

Interpretation: Granada

Komposition: Thomas Petritsch

Label: KARMARAMA

Plattentitel: Granada

Nr. 22: Des Sennen Abschied

aus: Liederalbum für die Jugend, op. 79

Länge: 02:42

Interpretation: Anne Sofie von Otter (Mezzosopran), Bengt Forsberg (Klavier)

Komposition: Robert Schumann

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 445881-2

Licht an! Licht an!

Länge: 04:11

Interpretation: Jan Böhmermann

Komposition: Matthias Krämer

Label: Neo Magazin Royale