Musik-Laufplan
Requiem F-Dur für Solisten, Chor und Orchester
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Balthasar-Neumann-Chor und -Ensemble
Leitung: Thomas Hengelbrock
Komposition: Antonio Lotti
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 05472-77507-2
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Balthasar-Neumann-Chor und -Ensemble
Leitung: Thomas Hengelbrock
Komposition: Antonio Lotti
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 05472-77507-2
Mercedes Benz
Länge: 01:47
Interpretation: Janis Joplin
Komposition: Janis Joplin, Michael McClure
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: 505186506732
Länge: 01:47
Interpretation: Janis Joplin
Komposition: Janis Joplin, Michael McClure
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: 505186506732
"Fra l'ombre e gl'orrori". Arie des Polifemo
aus: Aci, Galatea e Polifemo. Serenata á tre, HWV 72
Länge: 06:05
Interpretation: Laurent Naouri (Bass), Le Concert d'Astrée
Leitung: Emmanuelle Haim
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: WARNER CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 54555725
aus: Aci, Galatea e Polifemo. Serenata á tre, HWV 72
Länge: 06:05
Interpretation: Laurent Naouri (Bass), Le Concert d'Astrée
Leitung: Emmanuelle Haim
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: WARNER CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 54555725
Ruby blue
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Róisín Murphy
Komposition: Róisín Murphy, Matthew Herbert
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Best.-Nr: 113.0063.020
Plattentitel: Ruby blue
Länge: 02:48
Interpretation: Róisín Murphy
Komposition: Róisín Murphy, Matthew Herbert
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Best.-Nr: 113.0063.020
Plattentitel: Ruby blue
Calling you
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (Alt), Peter Serkin (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert E. Telson
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 907500
Plattentitel: Recital at Ravinia
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (Alt), Peter Serkin (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert E. Telson
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 907500
Plattentitel: Recital at Ravinia
Tom Traubert's Blues
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Tom Waits
Komposition: Thomas Alan Waits
Label: Asylum Records
Best.-Nr: 960612-2
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Tom Waits
Komposition: Thomas Alan Waits
Label: Asylum Records
Best.-Nr: 960612-2
"Oft she visits this lone Mountain"
aus: Dido and Aeneas. Oper in 3 Akten, Z 626
Länge: 01:48
Interpretation: Anna Prohaska (Sopran), Il Giardino Armonico
Leitung: Giovanni Antonini
Komposition: Diverse, Henry Purcell
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: 250
Plattentitel: Serpent & Fire. Arias for Dido & Cleopatra
aus: Dido and Aeneas. Oper in 3 Akten, Z 626
Länge: 01:48
Interpretation: Anna Prohaska (Sopran), Il Giardino Armonico
Leitung: Giovanni Antonini
Komposition: Diverse, Henry Purcell
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: 250
Plattentitel: Serpent & Fire. Arias for Dido & Cleopatra
Une jeune fillette
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Wiebke Lehmkuhl (Alt)
Komposition: Traditional
Label: fB (fra bernardo)
Plattentitel: umbra - ambra
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Wiebke Lehmkuhl (Alt)
Komposition: Traditional
Label: fB (fra bernardo)
Plattentitel: umbra - ambra
Unsquare dance
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: Dave Brubeck
Komposition: Dave Brubeck
Label: DOUBLE MOON RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 71164
Plattentitel: In your own sweet way. A Tribute to the great Dave Brubeck
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: Dave Brubeck
Komposition: Dave Brubeck
Label: DOUBLE MOON RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 71164
Plattentitel: In your own sweet way. A Tribute to the great Dave Brubeck
It's oh so quiet
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Björk
Komposition: Hans Lang, Bert Reisfeld
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 527733-2
Plattentitel: Post
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Björk
Komposition: Hans Lang, Bert Reisfeld
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 527733-2
Plattentitel: Post
Eh Ok
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Granada
Komposition: Thomas Petritsch
Label: KARMARAMA
Plattentitel: Granada
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Granada
Komposition: Thomas Petritsch
Label: KARMARAMA
Plattentitel: Granada
Nr. 22: Des Sennen Abschied
aus: Liederalbum für die Jugend, op. 79
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Anne Sofie von Otter (Mezzosopran), Bengt Forsberg (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 445881-2
aus: Liederalbum für die Jugend, op. 79
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Anne Sofie von Otter (Mezzosopran), Bengt Forsberg (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 445881-2
Licht an! Licht an!
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Jan Böhmermann
Komposition: Matthias Krämer
Label: Neo Magazin Royale
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Jan Böhmermann
Komposition: Matthias Krämer
Label: Neo Magazin Royale
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.