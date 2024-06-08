Die Schauspielerin Sona MacDonald
"Sei du selbst, wenn du kannst"

Schauspielerin, Musical-Performerin, Tänzerin: Sona MacDonald ist eine Allround-Künstlerin. Im Dlf huldigt sie Stimmen, die natürlich, eigen und furios klingen.

08.06.2024
Eine Frau mit kurzem weißblonden Haar performt vor einem Flügel. Sie gestikuliert mit den Fingern und trägt ein schwarzes, glitzerndes Kleid.
Hier performt Sona MacDonald beim Adventskonzert im Jahr 2022 des Bundespräsidenten Steinmeier. Derzeit verkörpert sie Mackie Messer in der „Dreigroschenoper" an der Volksoper Wien und Antonio Salieri am Salzburger Landestheater in Peter Shaffers Theaterstück „Amadeus". (picture alliance / dpa / Soeren Stache)

Musik-Laufplan

Overture
aus: Candide. Musical
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Orchester
Komposition: Leonard Bernstein
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: MK38732
Plattentitel: Candide
Seeräuberjenny (Lied der Polly)
aus: Die Dreigroschenoper
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Lotte Lenya (voc)
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD16019/1
Plattentitel: Lenya - The ultimate Lotte Lenya collection, Vol. 1 - 3
Piano man
Länge: 05:39
Interpretation: Billy Joel
Komposition: Billy Joel
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: The Complete Hits Collection: 1973-1997 - Limited Edition
Ich hab geträumt vor langer Zeit
aus: Les Misérables. Musical
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Sona MacDonald (Fantine)
Ensemble: Orchester der Vereinigten Bühnen Wien
Komposition: Claude-Michel Schönberg
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 525086-2
Plattentitel: Peter Weck präsentiert die Highlights aus der Welt des Musicals
I'm Still Here
aus: Follies. Musical
Länge: 05:17
Interpretation: Elaine Stritch
Komposition: Stephen Sondheim
Label: DRG Records UK
Plattentitel: Elaine Stritch At Liberty
Skylark (LP Version)
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Bette Midler
Komposition: Hoagy Carmichael, Johnny Mercer
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 8122797547
Plattentitel: The devine Miss M / Bette Midler / Songs for the new depression / Broken Blossom / The rose
Ring them bells
Länge: 05:16
Interpretation: Liza Minnelli
Komposition: John Kander
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: CK92690
Plattentitel: The Best Of
Every breath you take
Länge: 02:26
Interpretation: The Police
Komposition: Sting
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: The Police - Their greatest hits
Exit music (for a film)
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Thomas E. Yorke, Jon Greenwood, Phil Selway
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 6936262
Plattentitel: Ok computer - (Special ed.) Pablo honey / The bends / Ok computer / Kid A / Amnesiac
Ne me quitte pas
Länge: 04:33
Interpretation: Sona MacDonald, Christian Frank, Herbert Berger
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: FRANKMUSIC
Plattentitel: And So It Goes
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.