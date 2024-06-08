Musik-Laufplan
Overture
aus: Candide. Musical
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Orchester
Komposition: Leonard Bernstein
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: MK38732
Plattentitel: Candide
Seeräuberjenny (Lied der Polly)
aus: Die Dreigroschenoper
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Lotte Lenya (voc)
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD16019/1
Plattentitel: Lenya - The ultimate Lotte Lenya collection, Vol. 1 - 3
Piano man
Länge: 05:39
Interpretation: Billy Joel
Komposition: Billy Joel
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: The Complete Hits Collection: 1973-1997 - Limited Edition
Ich hab geträumt vor langer Zeit
aus: Les Misérables. Musical
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Sona MacDonald (Fantine)
Ensemble: Orchester der Vereinigten Bühnen Wien
Komposition: Claude-Michel Schönberg
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 525086-2
Plattentitel: Peter Weck präsentiert die Highlights aus der Welt des Musicals
I'm Still Here
aus: Follies. Musical
Länge: 05:17
Interpretation: Elaine Stritch
Komposition: Stephen Sondheim
Label: DRG Records UK
Plattentitel: Elaine Stritch At Liberty
Skylark (LP Version)
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Bette Midler
Komposition: Hoagy Carmichael, Johnny Mercer
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 8122797547
Plattentitel: The devine Miss M / Bette Midler / Songs for the new depression / Broken Blossom / The rose
Ring them bells
Länge: 05:16
Interpretation: Liza Minnelli
Komposition: John Kander
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: CK92690
Plattentitel: The Best Of
Every breath you take
Länge: 02:26
Interpretation: The Police
Komposition: Sting
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: The Police - Their greatest hits
Exit music (for a film)
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Thomas E. Yorke, Jon Greenwood, Phil Selway
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 6936262
Plattentitel: Ok computer - (Special ed.) Pablo honey / The bends / Ok computer / Kid A / Amnesiac
Ne me quitte pas
Länge: 04:33
Interpretation: Sona MacDonald, Christian Frank, Herbert Berger
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: FRANKMUSIC
Plattentitel: And So It Goes
