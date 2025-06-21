Musik-Laufplan
My Mother's Songs
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Vasko Vassilev (Violine)
Komposition: Antonín Dvořák
Label: Trittico Ltd
Plattentitel: Magic Music
Cheek to Cheek
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: Ella Fitzgerald (Gesang), Louis Armstrong (Gesang, Trompete)
Komposition: Irving Berlin
Label: Verve
5. Satz: Menuett I & II
aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 1 G-Dur, BWV 1007. Ausgeführt mit Marimbaphon
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Vivi Vassileva (Marimbaphon)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Plattentitel: Vive la folie
Águas de Março
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Elis Regina
Komposition: Antonio Carlos Jobim
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 826665-2
Plattentitel: Antonio Carlos "Tom" Jobim e convidados (and guests) Samba do Brasil
Popolo di Pekino (Mandarin, Chor, Liù), 1. Akt
aus: Turandot. Dramma lirico in 3 Akten
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (Sopran), Giulio Mauri (Bariton), Coro del Teatro alla Scala di Milano, Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala di Milano
Leitung: Tullio Serafin
Komposition: Giacomo Puccini
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-556307-2
Soul with a capital "S"
Länge: 04:50
Interpretation: Tower Of Power
Komposition: Emilio Castillo, Stephen "Doc" Kupka
Label: 550 Music - Epic
Best.-Nr: 494912-2
2. Satz: Profanation
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 "Jeremiah"
Länge: 06:40
Interpretation: New York Philharmonic
Leitung: Leonard Bernstein
Komposition: Leonard Bernstein
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SMK 60697
Kalina moma
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Eva Quartet
Komposition: Angel Dobrev
Label: Orpheus Music
Best.-Nr: ORP CD 024
Plattentitel: Bulgarian Folklore Gifts
III. Angelus
aus: Halo für Violoncello und Klavier. Ausgeführt mit Percussion und Klavier
Länge: 05:15
Interpretation: Vivi Vassileva (Percussion), Frank Dupree (Klavier)
Komposition: John Psathas
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.