Die Autorin Heike Geißler

Musik-Laufplan
No
Interpretin: Billy Nomates
Komponistin: Victoria Ann Maries
Label: Invada
Best.-Nr: INV240CD
Plattentitel: Billy Nomates
Fever
Interpretin: Aldous Harding
Komponistin: Hannah Sian Topp
Label: 4AD
Best.-Nr: 4AD0391CD
Plattentitel: Warm Chris
Sierra Nevada
Interpret: Chancha Vía Circuito
Komponist: Pedro Canale
Label: Wonderwheel Recordings
Best.-Nr: none36
Plattentitel: Bienaventuranza
Oh my love
Interpret: John Lennon
Komposition: John Lennon, Yoko Ono
Label: EMI
Best.-Nr: CDP7466412
Plattentitel: Imagine
The Community Of Hope
Interpretin: PJ Harvey
Komponistin: Polly Jean Harvey
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 4773759
Plattentitel: The Hope Six Demolition Project
Salt Coast
Interpretin: Kae Tempest
Komponistin: Kae Esther Calvert
Label: Fiction Records
Best.-Nr: B0034534-02
Plattentitel: The Line Is A Curve
Anmut sparet nicht noch Mühe
Interpret: Heiner Goebbels
Komponist: Hanns Eisler
Text: Bertolt Brecht
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 1779
Plattentitel: Eislermaterial
Here's to you (Nicola and Bart)
Interpretin: Joan Baez
Komponist: Ennio Morricone
Label: GDM Records
Best.-Nr: GDM 2057
Plattentitel: Sacco E Vanzetti (Colonna Sonora Originale Del Film)
Oh Ihr
Interpretation: Banda Comunale
Komponist: Martin Schulze
Text: Heike Geißler
Label: Trikont - Unsere Stimme
Best.-Nr: US-0527-1
Plattentitel: Klein ist die Welt
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.