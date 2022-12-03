Samstag, 03. Dezember 2022

Die Autorin Heike Geißler
Tiefsinnige Tafelmusik

Mit ihrem aktuellen Werk "Die Woche", in dem eine Frau gegen eine Woche voller Montage kämpft, war Geißler für den Preis der Leipziger Buchmesse nominiert. Für die Sendung Klassik-Pop-et cetera hat sie sich Musiktipps und Unterstützung von Familie, Freundinnen und Wegbegleitern geholt.

03.12.2022

Eine Frau mit brünettem Haar blickt in die Kamera.
Heike Geißler ist Autorin, Übersetzerin und Mitherausgeberin der Heftreihe "Lücken kann man lesen". (Adrian Sauer)

Musik-Laufplan

No
Interpretin: Billy Nomates
Komponistin: Victoria Ann Maries
Label: Invada
Best.-Nr: INV240CD
Plattentitel: Billy Nomates
Fever
Interpretin: Aldous Harding
Komponistin: Hannah Sian Topp
Label: 4AD
Best.-Nr: 4AD0391CD
Plattentitel: Warm Chris
Sierra Nevada
Interpret: Chancha Vía Circuito
Komponist: Pedro Canale
Label: Wonderwheel Recordings
Best.-Nr: none36
Plattentitel: Bienaventuranza
Oh my love
Interpret: John Lennon
Komposition: John Lennon, Yoko Ono
Label: EMI
Best.-Nr: CDP7466412
Plattentitel: Imagine
The Community Of Hope
Interpretin: PJ Harvey
Komponistin: Polly Jean Harvey
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 4773759
Plattentitel: The Hope Six Demolition Project
Salt Coast
Interpretin: Kae Tempest
Komponistin: Kae Esther Calvert
Label: Fiction Records
Best.-Nr: B0034534-02
Plattentitel: The Line Is A Curve
Anmut sparet nicht noch Mühe
Interpret: Heiner Goebbels
Komponist: Hanns Eisler
Text: Bertolt Brecht
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 1779
Plattentitel: Eislermaterial
Here's to you (Nicola and Bart)
Interpretin: Joan Baez
Komponist: Ennio Morricone
Label: GDM Records
Best.-Nr: GDM 2057
Plattentitel: Sacco E Vanzetti (Colonna Sonora Originale Del Film)
Oh Ihr
Interpretation: Banda Comunale
Komponist: Martin Schulze
Text: Heike Geißler
Label: Trikont - Unsere Stimme
Best.-Nr: US-0527-1
Plattentitel: Klein ist die Welt
