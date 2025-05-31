Musik-Laufplan
Paris 1919
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: John Cale
Komposition: John Cale
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 925926-2
Plattentitel: Paris 1919
May Ninth
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Khruangbin
Komposition: Laura Lee, Mark Speer, Donald "DJ" Johnson
Label: DEAD OCEANS
Plattentitel: A la sala
All apologies
Länge: 02:29
Interpretation: Sinéad O'Connor
Komposition: Kurt Cobain
Label: CHRYSALIS
Best.-Nr: 7243-830549-2
Plattentitel: Universal mother
Dreams
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: The Cranberries
Komposition: Noel Hogan, Dolores O'Riordan
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Everybody Else Is Doing It,So Why Can't We?
The skin of my yellow country teeth
Länge: 05:26
Interpretation: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Komposition: Alec Ounsworth, Lee Sargent, Robbie Guertin, Tyler Sargent, Sean Greenhalgh
Label: Wichita Recordings
Best.-Nr: 70760992
Plattentitel: Clap your hands say yeah
Lillies of the valley
Länge: 05:29
Interpretation: Jun Miyake
Komposition: Jun Miyake
Label: Wenders Music
Best.-Nr: DG001CD
Plattentitel: Pina - Tanzt, tanzt sonst sind wir verloren. Original Soundtrack
Ramparts
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Kashmir
Komposition: Kasper Eistrup
Label: SONY MUSIC
Best.-Nr: 506232-2
Plattentitel: Zitilites (City lights)
I want you
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Bob Dylan
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 5123522
Plattentitel: Blonde on blonde
Why not smile
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: R.E.M.
Komposition: Buck / Mills / Stipe
Label: CONCORD
Plattentitel: Up
Full of life
Länge: 04:32
Interpretation: Christine And The Queens
Komposition: Héloïse Letissier, Mike Dean, Tom Rush, Johann Pachebel
Label: BECAUSE MUSIC
Plattentitel: Paranoïa, angels, true love
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.