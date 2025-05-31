Die Schriftstellerin und Übersetzerin Maren Kames
"Klassik nur im Bodensatz"

Sie denke Texte wie Partituren, sagt Maren Kames im Dlf. Ihr experimenteller Roman "Hasenprosa" stand 2024 auf der Shortlist des Deutschen Buchpreises. Wie sie vom Klavierspielen ins Schreiben geschwemmt wurde, erzählt sie in Klassik-Pop-et cetera.

Maren Kames, Autorin des Romans „Hasenprosa“, steht vor der Preisverleihung des Deutschen Buchpreises 2024 im Römer.
Maren Kames erhielt 2024 den Deutschen Buchpreis. (picture alliance / dpa / Andreas Arnold)

Musik-Laufplan

Paris 1919
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: John Cale
Komposition: John Cale
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 925926-2
Plattentitel: Paris 1919
May Ninth
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Khruangbin
Komposition: Laura Lee, Mark Speer, Donald "DJ" Johnson
Label: DEAD OCEANS
Plattentitel: A la sala
All apologies
Länge: 02:29
Interpretation: Sinéad O'Connor
Komposition: Kurt Cobain
Label: CHRYSALIS
Best.-Nr: 7243-830549-2
Plattentitel: Universal mother
Dreams
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: The Cranberries
Komposition: Noel Hogan, Dolores O'Riordan
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Everybody Else Is Doing It,So Why Can't We?
The skin of my yellow country teeth
Länge: 05:26
Interpretation: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Komposition: Alec Ounsworth, Lee Sargent, Robbie Guertin, Tyler Sargent, Sean Greenhalgh
Label: Wichita Recordings
Best.-Nr: 70760992
Plattentitel: Clap your hands say yeah
Lillies of the valley
Länge: 05:29
Interpretation: Jun Miyake
Komposition: Jun Miyake
Label: Wenders Music
Best.-Nr: DG001CD
Plattentitel: Pina - Tanzt, tanzt sonst sind wir verloren. Original Soundtrack
Ramparts
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Kashmir
Komposition: Kasper Eistrup
Label: SONY MUSIC
Best.-Nr: 506232-2
Plattentitel: Zitilites (City lights)
I want you
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Bob Dylan
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 5123522
Plattentitel: Blonde on blonde
Why not smile
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: R.E.M.
Komposition: Buck / Mills / Stipe
Label: CONCORD
Plattentitel: Up
Full of life
Länge: 04:32
Interpretation: Christine And The Queens
Komposition: Héloïse Letissier, Mike Dean, Tom Rush, Johann Pachebel
Label: BECAUSE MUSIC
Plattentitel: Paranoïa, angels, true love
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.