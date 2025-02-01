Ab dem 28. Februar 2025 an der Berliner Staatsoper als Elettra in Idomeneo zu erleben: Sopranistin Hanna-Elisabeth Müller. (Chris Gonz)

Musik-Laufplan

(1) Preludio

aus: La Traviata. Oper in 3 Akten.

Länge: 03:37

Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker

Leitung: Carlo Rizzi

Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 00289 477 5933

Old Reinlender from Sønndala

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: The Danish String Quartet

Komposition: Unbekannt

Label: Dacapo Records

Best.-Nr: 8.226081

Plattentitel: Wood Works

Light moving

Länge: 02:49

Interpretation: Hilary Hahn (Violine), Cory Smythe (Klavier)

Komposition: David Lang

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4791725

Who wants to live forever

Länge: 03:28

Interpretation: Queen

Komposition: Brian May

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 797971-2

Plattentitel: Greatest hits II

Nr. 16: Deh vieni alla finestra. Canzonetta, 3. Szene (Don Giovanni)

aus: Don Giovanni, KV 527. Dramma giocoso in 2 Akten

Länge: 02:14

Interpretation: Thomas Hampson (Bariton), Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam

Leitung: Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: TELDEC

Best.-Nr: 2292-44184-2

Nr. 23: Die Nebensonnen

aus: Winterreise. Liederzyklus für Singstimme und Klavier, D 911 (op. 89)

Länge: 02:42

Interpretation: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton), Gerald Moore (Klavier)

Komposition: Franz Schubert

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 437235-2

Nr. 3: Beim Schlafengehen. Andante

aus: Vier letzte Lieder. Für Sopran und Orchester, AV 150 (TrV 296)

Länge: 05:24

Interpretation: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller (Sopran), WDR Sinfonieorchester

Leitung: Christoph Eschenbach

Komposition: Richard Strauss

Label: Penta Tone NL

Best.-Nr: PTC5186806

Barfuss

Länge: 02:38

Interpretation: Clueso

Komposition: Clueso, Ralf-Christian Mayer, Tim Neuhaus

Label: FOUR MUSIC PRODUCTIONS

Best.-Nr: 88697145902

Plattentitel: So sehr dabei

Lose yourself

Länge: 02:39

Interpretation: Eminem

Komposition: Marshall Bruce III Mathers, Jeff Bass, Luis Resto

Label: Interscope

Plattentitel: ShadyXV Curtain Call - The Hits

2. Satz: Andantino

aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier d-Moll, op. 120. Ausgeführt mit Klarinette, Violoncello und Klavier

Länge: 02:47

Interpretation: Daniel Ottensamer (Klarinette), Stephan Koncz (Violoncello), Christoph Traxler (Klavier)

Komposition: Gabriel Fauré

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 002894857375

Nr. 3: La reine de coeur

aus: La courte paille, FP 178. 7 Lieder für Singstimme und Klavier

Länge: 02:09

Interpretation: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller (Sopran), Juliane Ruf (Klavier)

Komposition: Francis Poulenc

Label: Penta Tone NL

Best.-Nr: PTC 5186810

Hymn for the weekend (SeeB Remix)

Länge: 01:55

Interpretation: Coldplay

Komposition: Christopher Anthony John 'Chris' Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonathan Buckland, Marcos Tovar, Mikkel Eriksen, Scott Zant, Tor Erik Hermansen, Venor Yard, William Champion

Label: Parlophone Label Group (PLG)

Plattentitel: Club sounds - Best of 2016