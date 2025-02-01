Musik-Laufplan
(1) Preludio
aus: La Traviata. Oper in 3 Akten.
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Carlo Rizzi
Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 00289 477 5933
Old Reinlender from Sønndala
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: The Danish String Quartet
Komposition: Unbekannt
Label: Dacapo Records
Best.-Nr: 8.226081
Plattentitel: Wood Works
Light moving
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Hilary Hahn (Violine), Cory Smythe (Klavier)
Komposition: David Lang
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4791725
Who wants to live forever
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Brian May
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 797971-2
Plattentitel: Greatest hits II
Nr. 16: Deh vieni alla finestra. Canzonetta, 3. Szene (Don Giovanni)
aus: Don Giovanni, KV 527. Dramma giocoso in 2 Akten
Länge: 02:14
Interpretation: Thomas Hampson (Bariton), Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam
Leitung: Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: TELDEC
Best.-Nr: 2292-44184-2
Nr. 23: Die Nebensonnen
aus: Winterreise. Liederzyklus für Singstimme und Klavier, D 911 (op. 89)
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton), Gerald Moore (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 437235-2
Nr. 3: Beim Schlafengehen. Andante
aus: Vier letzte Lieder. Für Sopran und Orchester, AV 150 (TrV 296)
Länge: 05:24
Interpretation: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller (Sopran), WDR Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Christoph Eschenbach
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC5186806
Barfuss
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Clueso
Komposition: Clueso, Ralf-Christian Mayer, Tim Neuhaus
Label: FOUR MUSIC PRODUCTIONS
Best.-Nr: 88697145902
Plattentitel: So sehr dabei
Lose yourself
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Eminem
Komposition: Marshall Bruce III Mathers, Jeff Bass, Luis Resto
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: ShadyXV Curtain Call - The Hits
2. Satz: Andantino
aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier d-Moll, op. 120. Ausgeführt mit Klarinette, Violoncello und Klavier
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Daniel Ottensamer (Klarinette), Stephan Koncz (Violoncello), Christoph Traxler (Klavier)
Komposition: Gabriel Fauré
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 002894857375
Nr. 3: La reine de coeur
aus: La courte paille, FP 178. 7 Lieder für Singstimme und Klavier
Länge: 02:09
Interpretation: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller (Sopran), Juliane Ruf (Klavier)
Komposition: Francis Poulenc
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC 5186810
Hymn for the weekend (SeeB Remix)
Länge: 01:55
Interpretation: Coldplay
Komposition: Christopher Anthony John 'Chris' Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonathan Buckland, Marcos Tovar, Mikkel Eriksen, Scott Zant, Tor Erik Hermansen, Venor Yard, William Champion
Label: Parlophone Label Group (PLG)
Plattentitel: Club sounds - Best of 2016
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.