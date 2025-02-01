Die Sopranistin Hanna-Elisabeth Müller
Über das Streben nach Perfektion

"Wir sind immer damit beschäftigt, das, was wir machen, zu verbessern", erzählt die Opernsängerin von ihrem Berufsalltag. Aber auch, in welche Musik sie sich richtig fallen lassen kann.

Eine junge Frau mit kinnlangem dunklem Haar blickt freundlich in die Kamera. Sie trägt ein schwarzes Oberteil und posiert vor schwarzem Hintergrund.
Ab dem 28. Februar 2025 an der Berliner Staatsoper als Elettra in Idomeneo zu erleben: Sopranistin Hanna-Elisabeth Müller. (Chris Gonz)

Musik-Laufplan

(1) Preludio
aus: La Traviata. Oper in 3 Akten.
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Carlo Rizzi
Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 00289 477 5933
Old Reinlender from Sønndala
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: The Danish String Quartet
Komposition: Unbekannt
Label: Dacapo Records
Best.-Nr: 8.226081
Plattentitel: Wood Works
Light moving
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Hilary Hahn (Violine), Cory Smythe (Klavier)
Komposition: David Lang
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4791725
Who wants to live forever
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Brian May
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 797971-2
Plattentitel: Greatest hits II
Nr. 16: Deh vieni alla finestra. Canzonetta, 3. Szene (Don Giovanni)
aus: Don Giovanni, KV 527. Dramma giocoso in 2 Akten
Länge: 02:14
Interpretation: Thomas Hampson (Bariton), Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam
Leitung: Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: TELDEC
Best.-Nr: 2292-44184-2
Nr. 23: Die Nebensonnen
aus: Winterreise. Liederzyklus für Singstimme und Klavier, D 911 (op. 89)
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton), Gerald Moore (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 437235-2
Nr. 3: Beim Schlafengehen. Andante
aus: Vier letzte Lieder. Für Sopran und Orchester, AV 150 (TrV 296)
Länge: 05:24
Interpretation: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller (Sopran), WDR Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Christoph Eschenbach
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC5186806
Barfuss
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Clueso
Komposition: Clueso, Ralf-Christian Mayer, Tim Neuhaus
Label: FOUR MUSIC PRODUCTIONS
Best.-Nr: 88697145902
Plattentitel: So sehr dabei
Lose yourself
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Eminem
Komposition: Marshall Bruce III Mathers, Jeff Bass, Luis Resto
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: ShadyXV Curtain Call - The Hits
2. Satz: Andantino
aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier d-Moll, op. 120. Ausgeführt mit Klarinette, Violoncello und Klavier
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Daniel Ottensamer (Klarinette), Stephan Koncz (Violoncello), Christoph Traxler (Klavier)
Komposition: Gabriel Fauré
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 002894857375
Nr. 3: La reine de coeur
aus: La courte paille, FP 178. 7 Lieder für Singstimme und Klavier
Länge: 02:09
Interpretation: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller (Sopran), Juliane Ruf (Klavier)
Komposition: Francis Poulenc
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC 5186810
Hymn for the weekend (SeeB Remix)
Länge: 01:55
Interpretation: Coldplay
Komposition: Christopher Anthony John 'Chris' Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonathan Buckland, Marcos Tovar, Mikkel Eriksen, Scott Zant, Tor Erik Hermansen, Venor Yard, William Champion
Label: Parlophone Label Group (PLG)
Plattentitel: Club sounds - Best of 2016
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.