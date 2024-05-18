Musik-Laufplan
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft. Lied für Singstimme und Orchester
aus: Rückert-Lieder
Länge: 02:50
Interpretation: Kathleen Ferrier (Alt)
Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Bruno Walter
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 433 477-2
Mild und leise, wie er lächelt. Isoldes Liebestod, 3.Akt
aus: Tristan und Isolde
Länge: 07:23
Interpretation: Margaret Price (Sopran)
Orchester: Staatskapelle Dresden
Leitung: Carlos Kleiber
Komposition: Richard Wagner
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 446894-2
Lied der Lulu, 2. Akt 1. Szene
aus: Lulu. Oper in einem Prolog und 3 Akten
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Teresa Stratas (Sopran)
Orchester: Orchestre de l'Opéra de Paris
Leitung: Pierre Boulez
Komposition: Alban Berg
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 465917-2
Nr. 4: Schmerzen
aus: 5 Gedichte für eine Frauenstimme mit Pianoforte-Begleitung, WWV 91. Bearbeitet für Frauenstimme und Orchester (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Länge: 02:26
Interpretation: Lise Davidsen (Sopran)
Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Mark Elder
Komposition: Richard Wagner
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 485 1507
Breit über mein Haupt. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 19 Nr. 2
Länge: 01:46
Interpretation: Edita Gruberova (Sopran), Friedrich Haider (Klavier)
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: WEA International
Best.-Nr: I1859775
Nun hast Du mir / Wenn ich in deine Augen seh
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Georgette Dee
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Viellieb Records
Best.-Nr: 008
Plattentitel: Myschtisch klaschisch muschjisch
Nr. 12: Verborgenheit
aus: Gedichte von Mörike
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (Sopran), Geoffrey Parsons (Klavier)
Komposition: Hugo Wolf
Label: WARNER CLASSICS
You know I'm no good
Länge: 04:14
Interpretation: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse
Label: The Island Def Jam Music Group,
Best.-Nr: 6603447
Plattentitel: Back to black
"Che fai? - Nulla." - "Amami. Alfredo". Szene und Duettino, 2. Akt
aus: La Traviata. Melodramma in 3 Akten
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Maria Callas (Sopran), Francesco Albanese (Tenor)
Orchester: Orchestra Sinfonica di Torino della Rai
Leitung: Gabriele Santini
Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: WEA International
Best.-Nr: 2564 69814-2
Blackbird
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Lisa O'Neill
Komposition: Lisa O'Neill
Label: River Lea
Best.-Nr: RLR001CD
Plattentitel: Heard A Long Gone Song
Nr. 1: Frühling
aus: Vier letzte Lieder für Singstimme und Orchester, op. posth.
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Lucia Popp (Sopran)
Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Klaus Tennstedt
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: WARNER CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 6023172
Herzstück von Ameli Meyer (Limburgerhof in der Pfalz)
The Time Warp
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Richard O'Brien (Riff Raff), Patricia Quinn (Magenta), Little Nell (Columbia), Charles Gray (Narrator)
Ensemble: The Transylvanians
Komposition: Richard O'Brien
Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary
Best.-Nr: CSC7160-2
Plattentitel: The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Original Soundtrack
