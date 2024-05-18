Sie brilliert in Hans Werner Henzes Werk „Das verratene Meer" genauso wie in Georges Bizets Oper „Carmen", sang als Ensemblemitglied im Nationaltheater Mannheim, der Komischen Oper Berlin und der Wiener Staatsoper. (Monarca Studios)

Musik-Laufplan

Ich atmet' einen linden Duft. Lied für Singstimme und Orchester

aus: Rückert-Lieder

Länge: 02:50

Interpretation: Kathleen Ferrier (Alt)

Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker

Leitung: Bruno Walter

Komposition: Gustav Mahler

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 433 477-2

Mild und leise, wie er lächelt. Isoldes Liebestod, 3.Akt

aus: Tristan und Isolde

Länge: 07:23

Interpretation: Margaret Price (Sopran)

Orchester: Staatskapelle Dresden

Leitung: Carlos Kleiber

Komposition: Richard Wagner

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 446894-2

Lied der Lulu, 2. Akt 1. Szene

aus: Lulu. Oper in einem Prolog und 3 Akten

Länge: 02:30

Interpretation: Teresa Stratas (Sopran)

Orchester: Orchestre de l'Opéra de Paris

Leitung: Pierre Boulez

Komposition: Alban Berg

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 465917-2

Nr. 4: Schmerzen

aus: 5 Gedichte für eine Frauenstimme mit Pianoforte-Begleitung, WWV 91. Bearbeitet für Frauenstimme und Orchester (Wesendonck-Lieder)

Länge: 02:26

Interpretation: Lise Davidsen (Sopran)

Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra

Leitung: Mark Elder

Komposition: Richard Wagner

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 485 1507

Breit über mein Haupt. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 19 Nr. 2

Länge: 01:46

Interpretation: Edita Gruberova (Sopran), Friedrich Haider (Klavier)

Komposition: Richard Strauss

Label: WEA International

Best.-Nr: I1859775

Nun hast Du mir / Wenn ich in deine Augen seh

Länge: 03:41

Interpretation: Georgette Dee

Komposition: Robert Schumann

Label: Viellieb Records

Best.-Nr: 008

Plattentitel: Myschtisch klaschisch muschjisch

Nr. 12: Verborgenheit

aus: Gedichte von Mörike

Länge: 03:15

Interpretation: Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (Sopran), Geoffrey Parsons (Klavier)

Komposition: Hugo Wolf

Label: WARNER CLASSICS

You know I'm no good

Länge: 04:14

Interpretation: Amy Winehouse

Komposition: Amy Winehouse

Label: The Island Def Jam Music Group,

Best.-Nr: 6603447

Plattentitel: Back to black

"Che fai? - Nulla." - "Amami. Alfredo". Szene und Duettino, 2. Akt

aus: La Traviata. Melodramma in 3 Akten

Länge: 02:30

Interpretation: Maria Callas (Sopran), Francesco Albanese (Tenor)

Orchester: Orchestra Sinfonica di Torino della Rai

Leitung: Gabriele Santini

Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi

Label: WEA International

Best.-Nr: 2564 69814-2

Blackbird

Länge: 03:14

Interpretation: Lisa O'Neill

Komposition: Lisa O'Neill

Label: River Lea

Best.-Nr: RLR001CD

Plattentitel: Heard A Long Gone Song

Nr. 1: Frühling

aus: Vier letzte Lieder für Singstimme und Orchester, op. posth.

Länge: 03:51

Interpretation: Lucia Popp (Sopran)

Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra

Leitung: Klaus Tennstedt

Komposition: Richard Strauss

Label: WARNER CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 6023172

Herzstück von Ameli Meyer (Limburgerhof in der Pfalz)



The Time Warp

Länge: 03:17

Interpretation: Richard O'Brien (Riff Raff), Patricia Quinn (Magenta), Little Nell (Columbia), Charles Gray (Narrator)

Ensemble: The Transylvanians

Komposition: Richard O'Brien

Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary

Best.-Nr: CSC7160-2

Plattentitel: The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Original Soundtrack