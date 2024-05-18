Samstag, 18. Mai 2024

Die Sopranistin Vera-Lotte Boecker
Gesang mit Seelentiefe

Vera-Lotte Boecker hat erst im Studium Musiktheater live erlebt. Heute hat sie selbst einen festen Platz in der Opernwelt. Im Dlf ehrt sie Stimmen, die groß und zugleich grazil klingen. Dabei stellt sie Gemeinsamkeiten von Maria Callas und Amy Winehouse fest.

Eine Frau mit blondem, wallendem Haar sitzt mit gespreizten Beinen vor einer grauen Wand. Sie trägt ein festliches, elfenbeinfarbenes Kleid mit einem roten Überrock.
Sie brilliert in Hans Werner Henzes Werk „Das verratene Meer" genauso wie in Georges Bizets Oper „Carmen", sang als Ensemblemitglied im Nationaltheater Mannheim, der Komischen Oper Berlin und der Wiener Staatsoper. (Monarca Studios)

Musik-Laufplan

Ich atmet' einen linden Duft. Lied für Singstimme und Orchester
aus: Rückert-Lieder
Länge: 02:50
Interpretation: Kathleen Ferrier (Alt)
Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Bruno Walter
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 433 477-2
Mild und leise, wie er lächelt. Isoldes Liebestod, 3.Akt
aus: Tristan und Isolde
Länge: 07:23
Interpretation: Margaret Price (Sopran)
Orchester: Staatskapelle Dresden
Leitung: Carlos Kleiber
Komposition: Richard Wagner
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 446894-2
Lied der Lulu, 2. Akt 1. Szene
aus: Lulu. Oper in einem Prolog und 3 Akten
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Teresa Stratas (Sopran)
Orchester: Orchestre de l'Opéra de Paris
Leitung: Pierre Boulez
Komposition: Alban Berg
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 465917-2
Nr. 4: Schmerzen
aus: 5 Gedichte für eine Frauenstimme mit Pianoforte-Begleitung, WWV 91. Bearbeitet für Frauenstimme und Orchester (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Länge: 02:26
Interpretation: Lise Davidsen (Sopran)
Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Mark Elder
Komposition: Richard Wagner
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 485 1507
Breit über mein Haupt. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 19 Nr. 2
Länge: 01:46
Interpretation: Edita Gruberova (Sopran), Friedrich Haider (Klavier)
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: WEA International
Best.-Nr: I1859775
Nun hast Du mir / Wenn ich in deine Augen seh
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Georgette Dee
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Viellieb Records
Best.-Nr: 008
Plattentitel: Myschtisch klaschisch muschjisch
Nr. 12: Verborgenheit
aus: Gedichte von Mörike
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (Sopran), Geoffrey Parsons (Klavier)
Komposition: Hugo Wolf
Label: WARNER CLASSICS
You know I'm no good
Länge: 04:14
Interpretation: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse
Label: The Island Def Jam Music Group,
Best.-Nr: 6603447
Plattentitel: Back to black
"Che fai? - Nulla." - "Amami. Alfredo". Szene und Duettino, 2. Akt
aus: La Traviata. Melodramma in 3 Akten
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Maria Callas (Sopran), Francesco Albanese (Tenor)
Orchester: Orchestra Sinfonica di Torino della Rai
Leitung: Gabriele Santini
Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: WEA International
Best.-Nr: 2564 69814-2
Blackbird
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Lisa O'Neill
Komposition: Lisa O'Neill
Label: River Lea
Best.-Nr: RLR001CD
Plattentitel: Heard A Long Gone Song
Nr. 1: Frühling
aus: Vier letzte Lieder für Singstimme und Orchester, op. posth.
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Lucia Popp (Sopran)
Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Klaus Tennstedt
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: WARNER CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 6023172
Herzstück von Ameli Meyer (Limburgerhof in der Pfalz)

The Time Warp
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Richard O'Brien (Riff Raff), Patricia Quinn (Magenta), Little Nell (Columbia), Charles Gray (Narrator)
Ensemble: The Transylvanians
Komposition: Richard O'Brien
Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary
Best.-Nr: CSC7160-2
Plattentitel: The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Original Soundtrack
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.