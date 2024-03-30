Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor. Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker oder auch Geisteswissenschaftlerinnen lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.
Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe. Lucia Popp und György Fischer moderierten die Sendung an einem Ostermontag, am 11. April 1977.
Musik-Laufplan
Hallelujah. Chorus
aus: The Messiah. Oratorium in 3 Teilen, HWV 56
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy (Ltg.)
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SBK 48172
3. Akt "Ch'ella mi creda libero e lontano", Arie des Dick Johnson
aus: La Fanciulla del West. Oper in 3 Akten
Länge: 02:29
Interpretation: Jussi Björling (Tenor), Orchester des Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Alberto Erede (Ltg.)
Komposition: Giacomo Puccini
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 436504-2
Be careful of stones that you throw
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Hank Williams
Komposition: Bonnie Dodd
Label: Chrome Dreams
Best.-Nr: 02261662
Plattentitel: Bob Dylan's country selection
Veronika, der Lenz ist da
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Comedian Harmonists
Komposition: Walter Jurmann
Label: Electrola
Best.-Nr: 7243-493146-2
Frühlingsglaube. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, D 686
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Lucia Popp (Sopran), György Fischer (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Live-Aufnahme aus der Wigmore Hall, London, Anfang der 70er
Le printemps
Länge: 02:26
Interpretation: Michel Fugain et le Big Bazar
Komposition: Michel Fugain, Georges Blanes
Label: BR Music
Best.-Nr: BX 410
Plattentitel: The sound of France Vol. 2 - 20 chansons Takeoff - Michel Fugain & Big Bazar
Rezitativ und Arie der Susanna (4. Akt)
aus: Le Nozze di Figaro, KV 492. Oper
Länge: 05:05
Interpretation: Lucia Popp (Sopran)(Susanna), Wiener Haydn-Orchester, István Kertész (Ltg.)
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: DK 11536
IV. Andante [Ausschnitt]
V. Menuetto. Allegretto - Trio 1 - Trio 2
VI. Allegro
aus: Divertimento Es-Dur, KV 563 (für Violine, Viola und Violoncello)
Länge: 18:07
Interpretation: Isaac Stern (Violine), Pinchas Zukerman (Viola), Leonard Rose (Violoncello)
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 76381
Herzstück von Martin Gorecki (Hamburg)
Das Leichteste der Welt
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Kid Kopphausen
Komposition: Nils Koppruch, Gisbert zu Knyphausen
Label: TROCADERO RECORDS
Plattentitel: "I" Das Leichteste der Welt
