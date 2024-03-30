Lucia Popp starb im Jahr 1993 mit 54 Jahren an einem Gehirntumor. Eine ihrer Glanzrollen war die "Königin der Nacht" in Mozarts Singspiel "Die Zauberflöte". (picture alliance / United Archives / kpa)

Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor. Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker oder auch Geisteswissenschaftlerinnen lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.

Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe. Lucia Popp und György Fischer moderierten die Sendung an einem Ostermontag, am 11. April 1977.

Musik-Laufplan

Hallelujah. Chorus

aus: The Messiah. Oratorium in 3 Teilen, HWV 56

Länge: 03:57

Interpretation: The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy (Ltg.)

Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SBK 48172

3. Akt "Ch'ella mi creda libero e lontano", Arie des Dick Johnson

aus: La Fanciulla del West. Oper in 3 Akten

Länge: 02:29

Interpretation: Jussi Björling (Tenor), Orchester des Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Alberto Erede (Ltg.)

Komposition: Giacomo Puccini

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 436504-2

Be careful of stones that you throw

Länge: 02:59

Interpretation: Hank Williams

Komposition: Bonnie Dodd

Label: Chrome Dreams

Best.-Nr: 02261662

Plattentitel: Bob Dylan's country selection

Veronika, der Lenz ist da

Länge: 02:38

Interpretation: Comedian Harmonists

Komposition: Walter Jurmann

Label: Electrola

Best.-Nr: 7243-493146-2

Frühlingsglaube. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, D 686

Länge: 02:53

Interpretation: Lucia Popp (Sopran), György Fischer (Klavier)

Komposition: Franz Schubert

Live-Aufnahme aus der Wigmore Hall, London, Anfang der 70er

Le printemps

Länge: 02:26

Interpretation: Michel Fugain et le Big Bazar

Komposition: Michel Fugain, Georges Blanes

Label: BR Music

Best.-Nr: BX 410

Plattentitel: The sound of France Vol. 2 - 20 chansons Takeoff - Michel Fugain & Big Bazar

Rezitativ und Arie der Susanna (4. Akt)

aus: Le Nozze di Figaro, KV 492. Oper

Länge: 05:05

Interpretation: Lucia Popp (Sopran)(Susanna), Wiener Haydn-Orchester, István Kertész (Ltg.)

Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: DK 11536

IV. Andante [Ausschnitt]

V. Menuetto. Allegretto - Trio 1 - Trio 2

VI. Allegro

aus: Divertimento Es-Dur, KV 563 (für Violine, Viola und Violoncello)

Länge: 18:07

Interpretation: Isaac Stern (Violine), Pinchas Zukerman (Viola), Leonard Rose (Violoncello)

Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: 76381

Herzstück von Martin Gorecki (Hamburg)



Das Leichteste der Welt

Länge: 04:17

Interpretation: Kid Kopphausen

Komposition: Nils Koppruch, Gisbert zu Knyphausen

Label: TROCADERO RECORDS

Plattentitel: "I" Das Leichteste der Welt