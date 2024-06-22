Léa Linster serviert bewährte wie neue Kochkreationen in ihrem jüngsten Buch „Deutschland küsst Frankreich“. (picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress / Christoph Hardt)

Musik-Laufplan

The best things in life are free

Länge: 01:31

Interpretation: Sam Cooke

Komposition: Ray Henderson

Label: UNIVERSAL

Best.-Nr: I549243

Plattentitel: Sam Cooke at the Copa

These foolish things

Länge: 03:25

Interpretation: Chet Baker

Komposition: Harry Link, Jack Strachey

Label: Limelight

Best.-Nr: LS 86019

Plattentitel: Baker's Holiday

My baby just cares for me

Länge: 03:38

Interpretation: Nina Simone

Komposition: Gus Kahn, Walter Donaldson

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 840143-2

Plattentitel: Singin' in the Rain

Crazy

Länge: 04:27

Interpretation: Snoop Dogg (feat. Nate Dogg)

Komposition: Calvin Broadus, Nathaniel "Nate" Hale, Fredrick Nassar

Label: Geffen

Best.-Nr: 1713392

Plattentitel: Tha blue carpet treatment Tha blue carpet treatment

Blue moon

Länge: 03:28

Interpretation: Billie Holiday and Her Orchestra

Komposition: Richard Rodgers

Label: Verve

Best.-Nr: 526448-2

Plattentitel: The Rodgers & Hart Songbook: My funny Valentine Verve Jazz Masters, Vol. 12: Billie Holiday

Feeling alright

Länge: 04:10

Interpretation: Joe Cocker

Komposition: David Mason

Label: Spectrum

Best.-Nr: 544565-2

Plattentitel: The essential Joe Cocker, Vol. 2 The best of Joe Cocker

Après toi

Länge: 03:34

Interpretation: Vicky Leandros

Komposition: Mario Panas, Klaus Munro

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 701361-2

Plattentitel: Die größten Grand Prix Hits aller Zeiten (Eurovision Song Contest)

Por una cabeza. Tango.

Bearbeitet für 2 Violinen, Gitarre, Bandoneon, Kontrabass und Klavier

Länge: 04:01

Solo: Daniel Hope (Violine)

Komposition: Carlos Gardel

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4864994

Il est cinq heures, Paris s'éveille

Länge: 02:56

Interpretation: Jacques Dutronc

Komposition: Jacques Dutronc

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Best.-Nr: 88697575452

Plattentitel: L'amour toujours Greatest hits

Rhapsody in Blue

Länge: 05:06

Solo: Wayne Marshall (Klavier)

Orchester: Luxembourg Philharmonic

Leitung: Wayne Marshall

Komponist: George Gershwin

Live-Mitschnitt vom 19.4.2024 aus der Philharmonie Luxembourg

At last

Länge: 03:01

Interpretation: Etta James

Komposition: Harry Warren

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Aboutjazz It's dinnertime - Musik für den perferkten Abend - CD 2