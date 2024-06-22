Die Spitzenköchin Léa Linster
Sounds von Cooke und Baker

Der harte Job am Herd verlange zum Ausgleich beschwingte Musik, findet Léa Linster. Und verrät im Dlf, was die Deutschen am besten kochen können.

22.06.2024
Eine blonde Frau steht im Dorint Hotel in Köln und lächelt strahlend in die Kamera. Sie trägt ein schwarzes Oberteil und Hängeohrringe.
Léa Linster serviert bewährte wie neue Kochkreationen in ihrem jüngsten Buch „Deutschland küsst Frankreich“. (picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress / Christoph Hardt)

Musik-Laufplan

The best things in life are free
Länge: 01:31
Interpretation: Sam Cooke
Komposition: Ray Henderson
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: I549243
Plattentitel: Sam Cooke at the Copa
These foolish things
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Chet Baker
Komposition: Harry Link, Jack Strachey
Label: Limelight
Best.-Nr: LS 86019
Plattentitel: Baker's Holiday
My baby just cares for me
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Gus Kahn, Walter Donaldson
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 840143-2
Plattentitel: Singin' in the Rain
Crazy
Länge: 04:27
Interpretation: Snoop Dogg (feat. Nate Dogg)
Komposition: Calvin Broadus, Nathaniel "Nate" Hale, Fredrick Nassar
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: 1713392
Plattentitel: Tha blue carpet treatment Tha blue carpet treatment
Blue moon
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Billie Holiday and Her Orchestra
Komposition: Richard Rodgers
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 526448-2
Plattentitel: The Rodgers & Hart Songbook: My funny Valentine Verve Jazz Masters, Vol. 12: Billie Holiday
Feeling alright
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Joe Cocker
Komposition: David Mason
Label: Spectrum
Best.-Nr: 544565-2
Plattentitel: The essential Joe Cocker, Vol. 2 The best of Joe Cocker
Après toi
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Vicky Leandros
Komposition: Mario Panas, Klaus Munro
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 701361-2
Plattentitel: Die größten Grand Prix Hits aller Zeiten (Eurovision Song Contest)
Por una cabeza. Tango.
Bearbeitet für 2 Violinen, Gitarre, Bandoneon, Kontrabass und Klavier
Länge: 04:01
Solo: Daniel Hope (Violine)
Komposition: Carlos Gardel
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4864994
Il est cinq heures, Paris s'éveille
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Jacques Dutronc
Komposition: Jacques Dutronc
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88697575452
Plattentitel: L'amour toujours Greatest hits
Rhapsody in Blue
Länge: 05:06
Solo: Wayne Marshall (Klavier)
Orchester: Luxembourg Philharmonic
Leitung: Wayne Marshall
Komponist: George Gershwin
Live-Mitschnitt vom 19.4.2024 aus der Philharmonie Luxembourg
At last
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Etta James
Komposition: Harry Warren
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Aboutjazz It's dinnertime - Musik für den perferkten Abend - CD 2
