Musik-Laufplan
The best things in life are free
Länge: 01:31
Interpretation: Sam Cooke
Komposition: Ray Henderson
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: I549243
Plattentitel: Sam Cooke at the Copa
These foolish things
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Chet Baker
Komposition: Harry Link, Jack Strachey
Label: Limelight
Best.-Nr: LS 86019
Plattentitel: Baker's Holiday
My baby just cares for me
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Gus Kahn, Walter Donaldson
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 840143-2
Plattentitel: Singin' in the Rain
Crazy
Länge: 04:27
Interpretation: Snoop Dogg (feat. Nate Dogg)
Komposition: Calvin Broadus, Nathaniel "Nate" Hale, Fredrick Nassar
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: 1713392
Plattentitel: Tha blue carpet treatment Tha blue carpet treatment
Blue moon
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Billie Holiday and Her Orchestra
Komposition: Richard Rodgers
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 526448-2
Plattentitel: The Rodgers & Hart Songbook: My funny Valentine Verve Jazz Masters, Vol. 12: Billie Holiday
Feeling alright
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Joe Cocker
Komposition: David Mason
Label: Spectrum
Best.-Nr: 544565-2
Plattentitel: The essential Joe Cocker, Vol. 2 The best of Joe Cocker
Après toi
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Vicky Leandros
Komposition: Mario Panas, Klaus Munro
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 701361-2
Plattentitel: Die größten Grand Prix Hits aller Zeiten (Eurovision Song Contest)
Por una cabeza. Tango.
Bearbeitet für 2 Violinen, Gitarre, Bandoneon, Kontrabass und Klavier
Länge: 04:01
Solo: Daniel Hope (Violine)
Komposition: Carlos Gardel
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4864994
Il est cinq heures, Paris s'éveille
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Jacques Dutronc
Komposition: Jacques Dutronc
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88697575452
Plattentitel: L'amour toujours Greatest hits
Rhapsody in Blue
Länge: 05:06
Solo: Wayne Marshall (Klavier)
Orchester: Luxembourg Philharmonic
Leitung: Wayne Marshall
Komponist: George Gershwin
Live-Mitschnitt vom 19.4.2024 aus der Philharmonie Luxembourg
At last
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Etta James
Komposition: Harry Warren
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Aboutjazz It's dinnertime - Musik für den perferkten Abend - CD 2
