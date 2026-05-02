Bahnrad Fahrerin Miriam Welte zu Gast beim 54. Ball des Sports der Stiftung Deutsche Sporthilfe, am 22.02.2025 in der Festhalle in Frankfurt am Main. (IMAGO / Sven Simon)

Musik-Laufplan

Nr. 1: O Fortuna

aus: Carmina burana. Weltliche Gesänge für Soli, gemischte Chöre und Orchester

Länge: 02:46

Interpretation: Salzburger Mozarteum Chor, Mozarteumorchester Salzburg

Leitung: Kurt Prestel

Komposition: Carl Orff

Label: SONIA classic

Best.-Nr: CD 74498

Nr. 1: Prelude

aus: Aus Holbergs Zeit, op. 40

Bearbeitung für Orchester

Länge: 02:41

Interpretation: Ungarische Nationalphilharmonie Budapest

Leitung: János Sándor

Komposition: Edvard Grieg

Label: LASER LIGHT

Best.-Nr: 14780

Plattentitel: Classic rendezvous (CD 2): Klassik Festival

Lose yourself

Länge: 02:07

Interpretation: Eminem

Komposition: Marshall Bruce III Mathers, Jeff Bass, Luis Resto

Label: Interscope

Plattentitel: ShadyXV

Auf dem Weg

Länge: 03:22

Interpretation: Mark Forster

Komposition: Mark Cwiertnia, Johnny Lee Andrews, Halbe Miete

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 88691921522

Plattentitel: SWR3 - Made in Germany Best of 2012 Sommerhits

Eye of the tiger

Länge: 02:58

Interpretation: Survivor

Komposition: Frank Sullivan, James Michael Peterik

Label: POLYPHON

Best.-Nr: 845499-2

Chariots of fire (Main title)

Länge: 02:06

Interpretation: Vangelis

Komposition: Vangelis

Label: Warner ESP

Best.-Nr: 2564658108

Plattentitel: Collection

The winner takes it all

Länge: 03:40

Interpretation: ABBA

Komposition: Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 2752259

Plattentitel: Gold - Greatest hits The essential collection [Deluxe]

One moment in time

Länge: 02:32

Interpretation: Whitney Houston

Komposition: Albert Louis Hammond

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 19075907142

Plattentitel: KuschelRock: Best of 23 & 24 Count on me

Bohemian Rhapsody

Länge: 05:54

Interpretation: Queen

Komposition: Freddie Mercury

Label: Emi

Plattentitel: A night at the opera Bohemian Rhapsody - The Original Soundtrack