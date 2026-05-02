Ex-Bahnradsportlerin Miriam Welte
"Einer der bekanntesten Motivationssongs"

Miriam Welte holte 2012 Team-Olympiagold, aber auch allein auf der Spur gehörte sie zu den Besten im Bahnradsport. Beim Training habe ihr geholfen, was sie in der musikalischen Ausbildung gelernt hatte, erzählt Welte im Dlf.

Die Sportlerin Miriam Welte lächelt freundlich in die Kamera.
Bahnrad Fahrerin Miriam Welte zu Gast beim 54. Ball des Sports der Stiftung Deutsche Sporthilfe, am 22.02.2025 in der Festhalle in Frankfurt am Main. (IMAGO / Sven Simon)

Musik-Laufplan

Nr. 1: O Fortuna
aus: Carmina burana. Weltliche Gesänge für Soli, gemischte Chöre und Orchester
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Salzburger Mozarteum Chor, Mozarteumorchester Salzburg
Leitung: Kurt Prestel
Komposition: Carl Orff
Label: SONIA classic
Best.-Nr: CD 74498
Nr. 1: Prelude
aus: Aus Holbergs Zeit, op. 40
Bearbeitung für Orchester
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Ungarische Nationalphilharmonie Budapest
Leitung: János Sándor
Komposition: Edvard Grieg
Label: LASER LIGHT
Best.-Nr: 14780
Plattentitel: Classic rendezvous (CD 2): Klassik Festival
Lose yourself
Länge: 02:07
Interpretation: Eminem
Komposition: Marshall Bruce III Mathers, Jeff Bass, Luis Resto
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: ShadyXV
Auf dem Weg
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Mark Forster
Komposition: Mark Cwiertnia, Johnny Lee Andrews, Halbe Miete
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88691921522
Plattentitel: SWR3 - Made in Germany Best of 2012 Sommerhits
Eye of the tiger
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Survivor
Komposition: Frank Sullivan, James Michael Peterik
Label: POLYPHON
Best.-Nr: 845499-2
Chariots of fire (Main title)
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: Vangelis
Komposition: Vangelis
Label: Warner ESP
Best.-Nr: 2564658108
Plattentitel: Collection
The winner takes it all
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: ABBA
Komposition: Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 2752259
Plattentitel: Gold - Greatest hits The essential collection [Deluxe]
One moment in time
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Whitney Houston
Komposition: Albert Louis Hammond
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075907142
Plattentitel: KuschelRock: Best of 23 & 24 Count on me
Bohemian Rhapsody
Länge: 05:54
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Freddie Mercury
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: A night at the opera Bohemian Rhapsody - The Original Soundtrack
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