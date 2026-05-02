Musik-Laufplan
Nr. 1: O Fortuna
aus: Carmina burana. Weltliche Gesänge für Soli, gemischte Chöre und Orchester
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Salzburger Mozarteum Chor, Mozarteumorchester Salzburg
Leitung: Kurt Prestel
Komposition: Carl Orff
Label: SONIA classic
Best.-Nr: CD 74498
aus: Carmina burana. Weltliche Gesänge für Soli, gemischte Chöre und Orchester
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Salzburger Mozarteum Chor, Mozarteumorchester Salzburg
Leitung: Kurt Prestel
Komposition: Carl Orff
Label: SONIA classic
Best.-Nr: CD 74498
Nr. 1: Prelude
aus: Aus Holbergs Zeit, op. 40
Bearbeitung für Orchester
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Ungarische Nationalphilharmonie Budapest
Leitung: János Sándor
Komposition: Edvard Grieg
Label: LASER LIGHT
Best.-Nr: 14780
Plattentitel: Classic rendezvous (CD 2): Klassik Festival
aus: Aus Holbergs Zeit, op. 40
Bearbeitung für Orchester
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Ungarische Nationalphilharmonie Budapest
Leitung: János Sándor
Komposition: Edvard Grieg
Label: LASER LIGHT
Best.-Nr: 14780
Plattentitel: Classic rendezvous (CD 2): Klassik Festival
Lose yourself
Länge: 02:07
Interpretation: Eminem
Komposition: Marshall Bruce III Mathers, Jeff Bass, Luis Resto
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: ShadyXV
Länge: 02:07
Interpretation: Eminem
Komposition: Marshall Bruce III Mathers, Jeff Bass, Luis Resto
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: ShadyXV
Auf dem Weg
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Mark Forster
Komposition: Mark Cwiertnia, Johnny Lee Andrews, Halbe Miete
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88691921522
Plattentitel: SWR3 - Made in Germany Best of 2012 Sommerhits
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Mark Forster
Komposition: Mark Cwiertnia, Johnny Lee Andrews, Halbe Miete
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88691921522
Plattentitel: SWR3 - Made in Germany Best of 2012 Sommerhits
Eye of the tiger
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Survivor
Komposition: Frank Sullivan, James Michael Peterik
Label: POLYPHON
Best.-Nr: 845499-2
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Survivor
Komposition: Frank Sullivan, James Michael Peterik
Label: POLYPHON
Best.-Nr: 845499-2
Chariots of fire (Main title)
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: Vangelis
Komposition: Vangelis
Label: Warner ESP
Best.-Nr: 2564658108
Plattentitel: Collection
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: Vangelis
Komposition: Vangelis
Label: Warner ESP
Best.-Nr: 2564658108
Plattentitel: Collection
The winner takes it all
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: ABBA
Komposition: Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 2752259
Plattentitel: Gold - Greatest hits The essential collection [Deluxe]
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: ABBA
Komposition: Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 2752259
Plattentitel: Gold - Greatest hits The essential collection [Deluxe]
One moment in time
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Whitney Houston
Komposition: Albert Louis Hammond
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075907142
Plattentitel: KuschelRock: Best of 23 & 24 Count on me
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Whitney Houston
Komposition: Albert Louis Hammond
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075907142
Plattentitel: KuschelRock: Best of 23 & 24 Count on me
Bohemian Rhapsody
Länge: 05:54
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Freddie Mercury
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: A night at the opera Bohemian Rhapsody - The Original Soundtrack
Länge: 05:54
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Freddie Mercury
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: A night at the opera Bohemian Rhapsody - The Original Soundtrack
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