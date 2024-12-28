John Mayall, geboren 1933 in Macclesfield in England, bei einem Auftritt in der Fabrik Hamburg am 2. März 2005. (picture-alliance / jazzarchiv / Markus Lubitz)

Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe. Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor.

Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker, kurz: Promis aus Kunst und Kultur lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.

Musik-Laufplan

Work song

Länge: 05:08

Interpretation: Cannonball Adderley Quintet

Komposition: Nathaniel sr "Nat" Adderley

Label: Enlightenment

Plattentitel: The Complete Albums Collection: 1958-1960

Kids got the Blues

Länge: 04:00

Interpretation: John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers

Komposition: John Mayall

Label: earMusic Classics

Best.-Nr: 0214864EMX

Plattentitel: Stories

Gavotte en Rondeau

aus: Partita Nr. 3 in E-Dur für Violine solo, BWV 1006

Länge: 02:57

Interpretation: Andrés Segovia (Gitarre)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Zyx-Records

Best.-Nr: MUS81092-2

Plattentitel: Guitar - Greatest hits

Chicago breakdown

Länge: 03:01

Interpretation: Big Maceo Merriweather

Komposition: Major Merriweather

Label: Jazz Selection

Best.-Nr: 40012

4. Satz: Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity

aus: The Planets. Suite für großes Orchester und Frauenchor, op. 32

Länge: 07:29

Chor: Chor des Scottish National Orchestra

Orchester: Scottish National Orchestra

Leitung: Alexander Gibson

Komposition: Gustav Holst

Label: CHANDOS

Best.-Nr: CHA007082

Sister Sadie

Länge: 06:19

Interpretation: Horace Silver Quintet

Komposition: Horace Silver

Label: Blue Note

Plattentitel: Sharp shades & fingersnaps

The mists of time

Länge: 07:56

Interpretation: John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers

Komposition: John Mayall

Label: earMusic Classics

Best.-Nr: 0214864EMX

Plattentitel: Stories

Don't let your right hand

Länge: 06:12

Interpretation: Sonny Boy Williamson (voc,harm)

Komposition: Rice Miller

Label: Storyville

Best.-Nr: 6.23709

Plattentitel: Way out harp from deep south

Ironic

Länge: 03:50

Interpretation: Alanis Morissette

Komposition: Alanis Morissette, Glenn Ballard

Label: Reprise Records

Best.-Nr: 245901-2

Plattentitel: Jagged little pill