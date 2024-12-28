Highlights aus 50 Sendejahren: John Mayall
Bach, Blues und Boogie-Woogie

Gottvater des britischen Blues wird er genannt. Im Juli dieses Jahres verstarb John Mayall im Alter von 90 Jahren. Eine Ausgabe Klassik-Pop-et cetera präsentierte er 2003, die wir zum Abschluss des Jubiläumsjahres der Sendung ausstrahlen.

Nahaufnahme eines Mannes mit weißem Haar und Pferdeschwanz, der vor schwarzem Bühnenhintergrund mit Scheinwerfer in eine Mundharmonika bläst.
John Mayall, geboren 1933 in Macclesfield in England, bei einem Auftritt in der Fabrik Hamburg am 2. März 2005. (picture-alliance / jazzarchiv / Markus Lubitz)
Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe. Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor.
Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker, kurz: Promis aus Kunst und Kultur lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.

Musik-Laufplan

Work song
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: Cannonball Adderley Quintet
Komposition: Nathaniel sr "Nat" Adderley
Label: Enlightenment
Plattentitel: The Complete Albums Collection: 1958-1960
Kids got the Blues
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
Komposition: John Mayall
Label: earMusic Classics
Best.-Nr: 0214864EMX
Plattentitel: Stories
Gavotte en Rondeau
aus: Partita Nr. 3 in E-Dur für Violine solo, BWV 1006
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Andrés Segovia (Gitarre)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: MUS81092-2
Plattentitel: Guitar - Greatest hits
Chicago breakdown
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Big Maceo Merriweather
Komposition: Major Merriweather
Label: Jazz Selection
Best.-Nr: 40012
4. Satz: Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity
aus: The Planets. Suite für großes Orchester und Frauenchor, op. 32
Länge: 07:29
Chor: Chor des Scottish National Orchestra
Orchester: Scottish National Orchestra
Leitung: Alexander Gibson
Komposition: Gustav Holst
Label: CHANDOS
Best.-Nr: CHA007082
Sister Sadie
Länge: 06:19
Interpretation: Horace Silver Quintet
Komposition: Horace Silver
Label: Blue Note
Plattentitel: Sharp shades & fingersnaps
The mists of time
Länge: 07:56
Interpretation: John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
Komposition: John Mayall
Label: earMusic Classics
Best.-Nr: 0214864EMX
Plattentitel: Stories
Don't let your right hand
Länge: 06:12
Interpretation: Sonny Boy Williamson (voc,harm)
Komposition: Rice Miller
Label: Storyville
Best.-Nr: 6.23709
Plattentitel: Way out harp from deep south
Ironic
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Alanis Morissette
Komposition: Alanis Morissette, Glenn Ballard
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 245901-2
Plattentitel: Jagged little pill
