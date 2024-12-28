Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe. Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor.
Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker, kurz: Promis aus Kunst und Kultur lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.
Musik-Laufplan
Work song
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: Cannonball Adderley Quintet
Komposition: Nathaniel sr "Nat" Adderley
Label: Enlightenment
Plattentitel: The Complete Albums Collection: 1958-1960
Kids got the Blues
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
Komposition: John Mayall
Label: earMusic Classics
Best.-Nr: 0214864EMX
Plattentitel: Stories
Gavotte en Rondeau
aus: Partita Nr. 3 in E-Dur für Violine solo, BWV 1006
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Andrés Segovia (Gitarre)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: MUS81092-2
Plattentitel: Guitar - Greatest hits
Chicago breakdown
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Big Maceo Merriweather
Komposition: Major Merriweather
Label: Jazz Selection
Best.-Nr: 40012
4. Satz: Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity
aus: The Planets. Suite für großes Orchester und Frauenchor, op. 32
Länge: 07:29
Chor: Chor des Scottish National Orchestra
Orchester: Scottish National Orchestra
Leitung: Alexander Gibson
Komposition: Gustav Holst
Label: CHANDOS
Best.-Nr: CHA007082
Sister Sadie
Länge: 06:19
Interpretation: Horace Silver Quintet
Komposition: Horace Silver
Label: Blue Note
Plattentitel: Sharp shades & fingersnaps
The mists of time
Länge: 07:56
Interpretation: John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
Komposition: John Mayall
Label: earMusic Classics
Best.-Nr: 0214864EMX
Plattentitel: Stories
Don't let your right hand
Länge: 06:12
Interpretation: Sonny Boy Williamson (voc,harm)
Komposition: Rice Miller
Label: Storyville
Best.-Nr: 6.23709
Plattentitel: Way out harp from deep south
Ironic
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Alanis Morissette
Komposition: Alanis Morissette, Glenn Ballard
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 245901-2
Plattentitel: Jagged little pill
