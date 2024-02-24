Nach Stationen in Köln, Berlin und München ist Sophie von Kessel heute Ensemblemitglied des Wiener Burgtheaters. Im Mai 2015 posierte sie in Köln bei Dreharbeiten zum Fernsehfilm "Comeback der Träume". (picture alliance / dpa / Henning Kaiser)

Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe.

Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor. Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker oder auch Geisteswissenschaftlerinnen lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen. Sophie von Kessel moderierte die Sendung am 30. Januar 2016.

Musik-Laufplan

Maple Leaf Rag

Länge: 03:16

Interpret: Scott Joplin (Klavier)

Komponist: Scott Joplin

Label: Jazz Selection

Best.-Nr: 17227

Plattentitel: 100 years of Jazz, CD 1: Roots and beginnings

O mio babbino caro. Kavatine der Lauretta

aus: Gianni Schicchi. Oper in 1 Akt

Länge: 02:43

Solistin: Katia Ricciarelli (Sopran)

Orchester: Orchestra London Arts

Dirigent: Jacques Delacôte

Komponist: Giacomo Puccini

Label: TreColori media

Best.-Nr: 0207271

2. Satz: Adagio sostenuto

aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester Nr. 2 c-Moll, op. 18

Länge: 05:05

Solist: Van Cliburn (Klavier)

Orchester: Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Dirigent: Fritz Reiner

Komponist: Sergej Rachmaninow

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: 07863 55912-2

Deborah's theme

aus: Once upon a time in America (Es war einmal in Amerika) (Film, 1984)

Länge: 04:21

Interpretation: Ennio Morricone & His Orchestra

Komponist: Ennio Morricone

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: 659693-2

Plattentitel: Movie masterpieces

Spiegel im Spiegel, für Violine und Klavier [3. Version]

Länge: 04:30

Solist: Wladimir Spiwakow (Violine)

Solist: Sergej Bezrodnij (Klavier)

Komponist: Arvo Pärt

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: 449958-2

Sweet Transvestite

Länge: 03:23

Interpret: Tim Curry (Frank'n'Furter)

Komponist: Richard O'Brien

Label: RHINO

Best.-Nr: R 2 72933

Plattentitel: The Rocky Horror Picture Show - The Original Soundtrack of the twentieth century fox presentation of the Lou Adler/ Michael White Production

Pie Jesu

Länge: 03:53

Interpret: Paul Miles-Kingston (voc)

Komponist: Andrew Lloyd Webber

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 843 027-2

Plattentitel: Cats & Co. - The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Angel eyes

aus: Leaving Las Vegas (Film)

Länge: 04:02

Interpret: Sting(voc)

Komponist: Matt L. Dennis

Label: A&M

Best.-Nr: 540476-2

Plattentitel: Leaving Las Vegas - Original motion picture soundtrack

Walzer des Sommers

Länge: 03:29

Interpretin: Sophie von Kessel, Wolfram Rupperti

Komponist: Salvatore Adamo

Privataufnahme

Herzstück von Angela Guadatiello (München)



Caravan of Love

Länge: 03:40

Interpretation: The Housemartins

Komposition: Ernest Isley, Christopher H. Jasper, Marvin Isley

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: 9145042

Plattentitel: A cappella best of SWR1 - 80er