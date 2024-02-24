Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe.
Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor. Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker oder auch Geisteswissenschaftlerinnen lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen. Sophie von Kessel moderierte die Sendung am 30. Januar 2016.
Musik-Laufplan
Maple Leaf Rag
Länge: 03:16
Interpret: Scott Joplin (Klavier)
Komponist: Scott Joplin
Label: Jazz Selection
Best.-Nr: 17227
Plattentitel: 100 years of Jazz, CD 1: Roots and beginnings
Länge: 03:16
Interpret: Scott Joplin (Klavier)
Komponist: Scott Joplin
Label: Jazz Selection
Best.-Nr: 17227
Plattentitel: 100 years of Jazz, CD 1: Roots and beginnings
O mio babbino caro. Kavatine der Lauretta
aus: Gianni Schicchi. Oper in 1 Akt
Länge: 02:43
Solistin: Katia Ricciarelli (Sopran)
Orchester: Orchestra London Arts
Dirigent: Jacques Delacôte
Komponist: Giacomo Puccini
Label: TreColori media
Best.-Nr: 0207271
aus: Gianni Schicchi. Oper in 1 Akt
Länge: 02:43
Solistin: Katia Ricciarelli (Sopran)
Orchester: Orchestra London Arts
Dirigent: Jacques Delacôte
Komponist: Giacomo Puccini
Label: TreColori media
Best.-Nr: 0207271
2. Satz: Adagio sostenuto
aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester Nr. 2 c-Moll, op. 18
Länge: 05:05
Solist: Van Cliburn (Klavier)
Orchester: Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Fritz Reiner
Komponist: Sergej Rachmaninow
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 07863 55912-2
aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester Nr. 2 c-Moll, op. 18
Länge: 05:05
Solist: Van Cliburn (Klavier)
Orchester: Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Fritz Reiner
Komponist: Sergej Rachmaninow
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 07863 55912-2
Deborah's theme
aus: Once upon a time in America (Es war einmal in Amerika) (Film, 1984)
Länge: 04:21
Interpretation: Ennio Morricone & His Orchestra
Komponist: Ennio Morricone
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 659693-2
Plattentitel: Movie masterpieces
aus: Once upon a time in America (Es war einmal in Amerika) (Film, 1984)
Länge: 04:21
Interpretation: Ennio Morricone & His Orchestra
Komponist: Ennio Morricone
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 659693-2
Plattentitel: Movie masterpieces
Spiegel im Spiegel, für Violine und Klavier [3. Version]
Länge: 04:30
Solist: Wladimir Spiwakow (Violine)
Solist: Sergej Bezrodnij (Klavier)
Komponist: Arvo Pärt
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 449958-2
Länge: 04:30
Solist: Wladimir Spiwakow (Violine)
Solist: Sergej Bezrodnij (Klavier)
Komponist: Arvo Pärt
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 449958-2
Sweet Transvestite
Länge: 03:23
Interpret: Tim Curry (Frank'n'Furter)
Komponist: Richard O'Brien
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: R 2 72933
Plattentitel: The Rocky Horror Picture Show - The Original Soundtrack of the twentieth century fox presentation of the Lou Adler/ Michael White Production
Länge: 03:23
Interpret: Tim Curry (Frank'n'Furter)
Komponist: Richard O'Brien
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: R 2 72933
Plattentitel: The Rocky Horror Picture Show - The Original Soundtrack of the twentieth century fox presentation of the Lou Adler/ Michael White Production
Pie Jesu
Länge: 03:53
Interpret: Paul Miles-Kingston (voc)
Komponist: Andrew Lloyd Webber
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 843 027-2
Plattentitel: Cats & Co. - The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber
Länge: 03:53
Interpret: Paul Miles-Kingston (voc)
Komponist: Andrew Lloyd Webber
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 843 027-2
Plattentitel: Cats & Co. - The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber
Angel eyes
aus: Leaving Las Vegas (Film)
Länge: 04:02
Interpret: Sting(voc)
Komponist: Matt L. Dennis
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: 540476-2
Plattentitel: Leaving Las Vegas - Original motion picture soundtrack
aus: Leaving Las Vegas (Film)
Länge: 04:02
Interpret: Sting(voc)
Komponist: Matt L. Dennis
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: 540476-2
Plattentitel: Leaving Las Vegas - Original motion picture soundtrack
Walzer des Sommers
Länge: 03:29
Interpretin: Sophie von Kessel, Wolfram Rupperti
Komponist: Salvatore Adamo
Privataufnahme
Länge: 03:29
Interpretin: Sophie von Kessel, Wolfram Rupperti
Komponist: Salvatore Adamo
Privataufnahme
Herzstück von Angela Guadatiello (München)
Caravan of Love
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: The Housemartins
Komposition: Ernest Isley, Christopher H. Jasper, Marvin Isley
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 9145042
Plattentitel: A cappella best of SWR1 - 80er
Caravan of Love
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: The Housemartins
Komposition: Ernest Isley, Christopher H. Jasper, Marvin Isley
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 9145042
Plattentitel: A cappella best of SWR1 - 80er
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.