Jazzmusikerin Sarah Chaksad
Dominanz und Rückzug

Als ihr Vater starb, fand Sarah Chaksad eine große Kiste voller Briefe. Liebesbriefe an ihre Mutter, die er täglich aus Iran schrieb. Die Schweizer Jazzmusikerin hat diesen Briefen den Musiktitel "Love letters" gewidmet. Im Dlf stellt sie ihn vor.

Eine Frau mit braunen, glatten Haaren blickt ernst in die Kamera. Sie trägt ein schwarzes T-Shirt und hält ein Saxophon. Im Hintergrund ist ein Fenster zu sehen.
Sarah Chaksad, geboren 1983 in Zürich, liebt Gruppen: ob als Bandleaderin, Kuratorin, Musikerin, Komponistin oder Arrangeurin. (Laura Pleifer)

Musik-Laufplan

They stumble, they walk
Länge: 04:13
Interpretation: Julia Hülsmann Quartet
Komposition: Julia Hülsmann
Label: ECM-Records
Plattentitel: Under the surface
Solnedgangskanon
Länge: 04:51
Interpretation: Marilyn Mazur’s Shamania
Komposition: Marilyn Mazur
Label: Clap Your Hands
Plattentitel: Rerooting
Yad
aus: 2 Stücke für Kamanche solo
Länge: 02:19
Interpretation: Misagh Joolaee (Kamantsche)
Komposition: Misagh Joolaee
Label: PILGRIMS OF SOUND
Love letters
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Sarah Chaksad Large Ensemble
Komposition: Sarah Chaksad
Label: Clap Your Hands
Plattentitel: Together
Green II
Länge: 06:12
Interpretation: Sarah Chaksad Large Ensemble
Komposition: Sarah Chaksad
Label: Clap Your Hands
Plattentitel: Together
Fuge
aus: Präludium und Fuge Nr. 16 g-Moll, BWV 861
Bearbeitet für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello
Länge: 01:32
Interpretation: Danish String Quartet
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Bearbeitung: Emanuel Aloys Förster
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 2564
A former dialogue
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Irène Schweizer
Komposition: Irène Schweizer, Hamid Drake
Label: INTAKT RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 363
Plattentitel: Celebration
Time is Coming
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Hildegunn Øiseth Quartet
Komposition: Hildegunn Øiseth
Label: Losen Records
Plattentitel: Time Is Coming
From day to day
Länge: 04:19
Interpretation: Torun Eriksen
Komposition: Torun Eriksen
Label: Emarcy Records
Best.-Nr: 0602498175200
Plattentitel: Glittercard
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.