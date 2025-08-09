Musik-Laufplan
They stumble, they walk
Länge: 04:13
Interpretation: Julia Hülsmann Quartet
Komposition: Julia Hülsmann
Label: ECM-Records
Plattentitel: Under the surface
Solnedgangskanon
Länge: 04:51
Interpretation: Marilyn Mazur’s Shamania
Komposition: Marilyn Mazur
Label: Clap Your Hands
Plattentitel: Rerooting
Yad
aus: 2 Stücke für Kamanche solo
Länge: 02:19
Interpretation: Misagh Joolaee (Kamantsche)
Komposition: Misagh Joolaee
Label: PILGRIMS OF SOUND
Love letters
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Sarah Chaksad Large Ensemble
Komposition: Sarah Chaksad
Label: Clap Your Hands
Plattentitel: Together
Green II
Länge: 06:12
Interpretation: Sarah Chaksad Large Ensemble
Komposition: Sarah Chaksad
Label: Clap Your Hands
Plattentitel: Together
Fuge
aus: Präludium und Fuge Nr. 16 g-Moll, BWV 861
Bearbeitet für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello
Länge: 01:32
Interpretation: Danish String Quartet
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Bearbeitung: Emanuel Aloys Förster
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 2564
A former dialogue
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Irène Schweizer
Komposition: Irène Schweizer, Hamid Drake
Label: INTAKT RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 363
Plattentitel: Celebration
Time is Coming
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Hildegunn Øiseth Quartet
Komposition: Hildegunn Øiseth
Label: Losen Records
Plattentitel: Time Is Coming
From day to day
Länge: 04:19
Interpretation: Torun Eriksen
Komposition: Torun Eriksen
Label: Emarcy Records
Best.-Nr: 0602498175200
Plattentitel: Glittercard
