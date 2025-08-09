Sarah Chaksad, geboren 1983 in Zürich, liebt Gruppen: ob als Bandleaderin, Kuratorin, Musikerin, Komponistin oder Arrangeurin. (Laura Pleifer)

Musik-Laufplan

They stumble, they walk

Länge: 04:13

Interpretation: Julia Hülsmann Quartet

Komposition: Julia Hülsmann

Label: ECM-Records

Plattentitel: Under the surface

Solnedgangskanon

Länge: 04:51

Interpretation: Marilyn Mazur’s Shamania

Komposition: Marilyn Mazur

Label: Clap Your Hands

Plattentitel: Rerooting

Yad

aus: 2 Stücke für Kamanche solo

Länge: 02:19

Interpretation: Misagh Joolaee (Kamantsche)

Komposition: Misagh Joolaee

Label: PILGRIMS OF SOUND

Love letters

Länge: 03:14

Interpretation: Sarah Chaksad Large Ensemble

Komposition: Sarah Chaksad

Label: Clap Your Hands

Plattentitel: Together

Green II

Länge: 06:12

Interpretation: Sarah Chaksad Large Ensemble

Komposition: Sarah Chaksad

Label: Clap Your Hands

Plattentitel: Together

Fuge

aus: Präludium und Fuge Nr. 16 g-Moll, BWV 861

Bearbeitet für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello

Länge: 01:32

Interpretation: Danish String Quartet

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Bearbeitung: Emanuel Aloys Förster

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: ECM 2564

A former dialogue

Länge: 04:00

Interpretation: Irène Schweizer

Komposition: Irène Schweizer, Hamid Drake

Label: INTAKT RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 363

Plattentitel: Celebration

Time is Coming

Länge: 05:00

Interpretation: Hildegunn Øiseth Quartet

Komposition: Hildegunn Øiseth

Label: Losen Records

Plattentitel: Time Is Coming

From day to day

Länge: 04:19

Interpretation: Torun Eriksen

Komposition: Torun Eriksen

Label: Emarcy Records

Best.-Nr: 0602498175200

Plattentitel: Glittercard