Jazzmusikerin und Komponistin Tamara Lukasheva
"Rainer Maria Rilke ist für mich ein Magier"

Was dieser Lyriker geschrieben hat, sagt Tamara Lukasheva, gebe ihr Lebensenergie. Daher widmet die ukrainisch-deutsche Jazzkünstlerin Rilkes Gedichten ein ganzes Album.

Eine braunhaarige Frau schaut lächelnd in die Kamera. Sie hat einen schwarzen Rollkragenpullover an, trägt grün glitzernde Creolen und roten Lippenstift. Der Hintergrund ist grünlich, dunkel verschwommen.
Neben Jazzklängen zeigt sie in ihrer Ausgabe „Klassik-Pop-et cetera" südamerikanische Musik - für Tamara Lukasheva der Inbegriff von unbändiger Freude am Leben. (Harald Hoffmann)

Musik-Laufplan

Nr. 1: Im wunderschönen Monat Mai
aus: Dichterliebe. Für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 48
Länge: 01:27
Interpretation: Fritz Wunderlich (Tenor), Hubert Giesen (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: faszination musik
Best.-Nr: 93.701
Forró Brazil
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Hermeto Pascoal e grupo
Komposition: Hermeto Pascoal
Label: Atlantic
Plattentitel: Ao Vivo Montreux Jazz
Reincarnation of a lovebird
Länge: 04:32
Interpretation: Charles Mingus
Komposition: Charles Mingus
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 273749-2
Plattentitel: The clown
Nr. 4: Fanfares. Vivacissimo molto ritmico, con allegria et slancio
aus: Etüden für Klavier, Buch 1 (Fanfare)
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)
Komposition: György Ligeti
Label: TELDEC CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 8573865842
Mente Clara
Länge: 05:49
Interpretation: The Norwegian Wind Ensemble
Komposition: Hermeto Pascoal
Label: PASCHENrecords
Bad Dogs No Biscuit
Länge: 04:07
Interpretation: Seatbelts
Komposition: Yoko Kanno
Label: SUNRISE MUSIC
Plattentitel: Cowboy Bebop (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Where Are you now? (Де ти тепер)
Länge: 03:11
Interpretation: Kvitka Cisyk
Komposition: Vadym Gomolyak, Ihor Shamo
Label: KMC Records
Best.-Nr: KMC 1002
Plattentitel: Two Colors
Mein Dunkel, mein Dunkel
Länge: 04:55
Interpretation: Tamara Lukasheva
Komposition: Tamara Lukasheva
Label: Wolf hunter
Plattentitel: Rilke vertont. Solo
Kyive Miy
Länge: 06:07
Interpretation: Tamara Lukasheva
Komposition: Igor Shamo
Label: Tangible Music
Plattentitel: Anima
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