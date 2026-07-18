Musik-Laufplan
Nr. 1: Im wunderschönen Monat Mai
aus: Dichterliebe. Für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 48
Länge: 01:27
Interpretation: Fritz Wunderlich (Tenor), Hubert Giesen (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: faszination musik
Best.-Nr: 93.701
aus: Dichterliebe. Für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 48
Länge: 01:27
Interpretation: Fritz Wunderlich (Tenor), Hubert Giesen (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: faszination musik
Best.-Nr: 93.701
Forró Brazil
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Hermeto Pascoal e grupo
Komposition: Hermeto Pascoal
Label: Atlantic
Plattentitel: Ao Vivo Montreux Jazz
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Hermeto Pascoal e grupo
Komposition: Hermeto Pascoal
Label: Atlantic
Plattentitel: Ao Vivo Montreux Jazz
Reincarnation of a lovebird
Länge: 04:32
Interpretation: Charles Mingus
Komposition: Charles Mingus
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 273749-2
Plattentitel: The clown
Länge: 04:32
Interpretation: Charles Mingus
Komposition: Charles Mingus
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 273749-2
Plattentitel: The clown
Nr. 4: Fanfares. Vivacissimo molto ritmico, con allegria et slancio
aus: Etüden für Klavier, Buch 1 (Fanfare)
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)
Komposition: György Ligeti
Label: TELDEC CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 8573865842
aus: Etüden für Klavier, Buch 1 (Fanfare)
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)
Komposition: György Ligeti
Label: TELDEC CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 8573865842
Mente Clara
Länge: 05:49
Interpretation: The Norwegian Wind Ensemble
Komposition: Hermeto Pascoal
Label: PASCHENrecords
Länge: 05:49
Interpretation: The Norwegian Wind Ensemble
Komposition: Hermeto Pascoal
Label: PASCHENrecords
Bad Dogs No Biscuit
Länge: 04:07
Interpretation: Seatbelts
Komposition: Yoko Kanno
Label: SUNRISE MUSIC
Plattentitel: Cowboy Bebop (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Länge: 04:07
Interpretation: Seatbelts
Komposition: Yoko Kanno
Label: SUNRISE MUSIC
Plattentitel: Cowboy Bebop (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Where Are you now? (Де ти тепер)
Länge: 03:11
Interpretation: Kvitka Cisyk
Komposition: Vadym Gomolyak, Ihor Shamo
Label: KMC Records
Best.-Nr: KMC 1002
Plattentitel: Two Colors
Länge: 03:11
Interpretation: Kvitka Cisyk
Komposition: Vadym Gomolyak, Ihor Shamo
Label: KMC Records
Best.-Nr: KMC 1002
Plattentitel: Two Colors
Mein Dunkel, mein Dunkel
Länge: 04:55
Interpretation: Tamara Lukasheva
Komposition: Tamara Lukasheva
Label: Wolf hunter
Plattentitel: Rilke vertont. Solo
Länge: 04:55
Interpretation: Tamara Lukasheva
Komposition: Tamara Lukasheva
Label: Wolf hunter
Plattentitel: Rilke vertont. Solo
Kyive Miy
Länge: 06:07
Interpretation: Tamara Lukasheva
Komposition: Igor Shamo
Label: Tangible Music
Plattentitel: Anima
Länge: 06:07
Interpretation: Tamara Lukasheva
Komposition: Igor Shamo
Label: Tangible Music
Plattentitel: Anima
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