Jazzsängerin und Moderatorin China Moses
"Wir müssen die Schönheit bewahren"

Als Schwarze US-Amerikanerin, die in Europa aufwuchs, habe sie selten ihr Spiegelbild in der Musikwelt gesehen, sagt China Moses. In Klassik-Pop-et cetera erzählt sie, welchem Sound sie bis heute folgt.

Eine lachende Frau mit Sonnenbrille und geschlossenen Augen ist in schwarzer Lederjacke zu sehen. Sie trägt ein dunkles Bandana und auffällige Perlenohrringe.
Die Tochter von Jazz-Ikone Dee Dee Bridgewater lebt in Paris und New York. Im Oktober 2025 erscheint Moses' neues Album "It's Complicated". (Alexandre Lacombe)
Die Originalversion in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:
Am Mikrofon: Die Jazzsängerin China Moses (Originalversion in Englisch)

Musik-Laufplan

I. Freedom
aus: Freedom Suite
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: Young Disciples
Komposition: Carleen Anderson, Marc Nelson, Femi Williams, Demus
Label: TALKING LOUD
Best.-Nr: 510097-2
Plattentitel: Road to freedom
"L'amour est un oiseau rebelle". Habanera der Carmen (1. Akt, Nr. 5)
aus: Carmen. Oper in 4 Akten
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Leontyne Price (Sopran), Chor der Staatsoper Wien, Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Georges Bizet
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 09026 68152 2
Baby, this love I have
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Minnie Riperton
Komposition: Minnie Riperton, Richard J. Rudolph, Leon Ware
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 597197-2
Plattentitel: Adventures in paradise
Buffalo stance
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Neneh Cherry
Komposition: Neneh Cherry, Cameron McVey, Philip Ramacon, Jamie J. Morgan
Label: TAPETE RECORDS
Plattentitel: Revenge of the She-Punks – Compilation Inspired by the Book 80's Hits
On your way down
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: Allen Toussaint
Komposition: Allen Toussaint
Label: RHINO
Plattentitel: The Complete Warner Recordings
You created a monster
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Millie Jackson
Komposition: Lamont Dozier
Label: Southbound
Plattentitel: Feelin' bitchy
Live for life
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Freddy Cole
Komposition: Francis Lai
Label: Sonorama
Silence
Länge: 04:52
Interpretation: China Moses
Komposition: China Moses
