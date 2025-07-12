Die Originalversion in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:
Am Mikrofon: Die Jazzsängerin China Moses (Originalversion in Englisch)
Musik-Laufplan
I. Freedom
aus: Freedom Suite
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: Young Disciples
Komposition: Carleen Anderson, Marc Nelson, Femi Williams, Demus
Label: TALKING LOUD
Best.-Nr: 510097-2
Plattentitel: Road to freedom
"L'amour est un oiseau rebelle". Habanera der Carmen (1. Akt, Nr. 5)
aus: Carmen. Oper in 4 Akten
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Leontyne Price (Sopran), Chor der Staatsoper Wien, Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Georges Bizet
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 09026 68152 2
Baby, this love I have
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Minnie Riperton
Komposition: Minnie Riperton, Richard J. Rudolph, Leon Ware
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 597197-2
Plattentitel: Adventures in paradise
Buffalo stance
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Neneh Cherry
Komposition: Neneh Cherry, Cameron McVey, Philip Ramacon, Jamie J. Morgan
Label: TAPETE RECORDS
Plattentitel: Revenge of the She-Punks – Compilation Inspired by the Book 80's Hits
On your way down
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: Allen Toussaint
Komposition: Allen Toussaint
Label: RHINO
Plattentitel: The Complete Warner Recordings
You created a monster
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Millie Jackson
Komposition: Lamont Dozier
Label: Southbound
Plattentitel: Feelin' bitchy
Live for life
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Freddy Cole
Komposition: Francis Lai
Label: Sonorama
Silence
Länge: 04:52
Interpretation: China Moses
Komposition: China Moses
