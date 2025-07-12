Die Tochter von Jazz-Ikone Dee Dee Bridgewater lebt in Paris und New York. Im Oktober 2025 erscheint Moses' neues Album "It's Complicated". (Alexandre Lacombe)

Am Mikrofon: Die Jazzsängerin China Moses (Originalversion in Englisch)

Hören 54:40

Musik-Laufplan

I. Freedom

aus: Freedom Suite

Länge: 05:08

Interpretation: Young Disciples

Komposition: Carleen Anderson, Marc Nelson, Femi Williams, Demus

Label: TALKING LOUD

Best.-Nr: 510097-2

Plattentitel: Road to freedom

"L'amour est un oiseau rebelle". Habanera der Carmen (1. Akt, Nr. 5)

aus: Carmen. Oper in 4 Akten

Länge: 04:25

Interpretation: Leontyne Price (Sopran), Chor der Staatsoper Wien, Wiener Philharmoniker

Leitung: Herbert von Karajan

Komposition: Georges Bizet

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: 09026 68152 2

Baby, this love I have

Länge: 03:42

Interpretation: Minnie Riperton

Komposition: Minnie Riperton, Richard J. Rudolph, Leon Ware

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 597197-2

Plattentitel: Adventures in paradise

Buffalo stance

Länge: 04:25

Interpretation: Neneh Cherry

Komposition: Neneh Cherry, Cameron McVey, Philip Ramacon, Jamie J. Morgan

Label: TAPETE RECORDS

Plattentitel: Revenge of the She-Punks – Compilation Inspired by the Book 80's Hits

On your way down

Länge: 03:18

Interpretation: Allen Toussaint

Komposition: Allen Toussaint

Label: RHINO

Plattentitel: The Complete Warner Recordings

You created a monster

Länge: 02:58

Interpretation: Millie Jackson

Komposition: Lamont Dozier

Label: Southbound

Plattentitel: Feelin' bitchy

Live for life

Länge: 03:06

Interpretation: Freddy Cole

Komposition: Francis Lai

Label: Sonorama

Silence

Länge: 04:52

Interpretation: China Moses

Komposition: China Moses