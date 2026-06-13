Pianistin und Komponistin Hania Rani
Hypnotische Mixtur

Der Neoklassik-Star verbindet in der eigenen Musik Klassik, Jazz, elektronische und minimalistische Elemente. Aus diesen Komponenten speist sich auch die Playlist, die Hania Rani im Dlf vorstellt.

Eine junge Frau sitzt an einem Flügel auf einer Bühne. Der Hintergrund ist überwiegend schwarz, sie sitzt im Licht und wirkt versunken in die Musik.
Hania Rani bei einem Konzertauftritt im November 2023, in Kopenhagen. (imago / zuma wire / Erling Brodersen)
Die Originalversion in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:
Am Mikrofon: Pianistin und Komponistin Hania Rani - Originalversion

Musik-Laufplan

1. Satz: Grave - Allegro di molto e con brio
aus: Sonate für Klavier c-Moll, op. 13 "Pathétique"
Länge: 09:48
Interpretation: Daniel Barenboim (Klavier)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-569788-2
Come together
Länge: 04:18
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 3824682
From Gagarin's point of view
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Esbjörn Svensson Trio
Komposition: Esbjörn Svensson, Dan Berglund, Magnus Öström
Label: ACT
Best.-Nr: 9005-2
Plattentitel: From Gagarin's point of view
Line
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Portico Quartet
Komposition: Jack Wyllie, Milo Fitzpatrick, Duncan Bellamy, Nick Mulvey
Label: Real World
Best.-Nr: CDRW174
Plattentitel: Isla
Scene 1: Trial/Prison
aus: Einstein on the Beach. Oper in 4 Akten
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Philip Glass Ensemble
Leitung: Michael Riesman
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 38875
Für Alina
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Alexander Malter (Klavier)
Komposition: Arvo Pärt
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 1591; 449958-2
Promise keeper
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: Agnes Obel
Komposition: Agnes Obel
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Plattentitel: Myopia (Mint Pack)
Hvíld für gemischten Chor
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Schola Cantorum Reykjavicensis
Komposition: Hugi Gudmundsson
Label: BIS
Best.-Nr: BIS-2200
A new error
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Moderat
Komposition: Sebastian Szary, Gernot Bronsert, Sascha Ring
Label: BPITCH CONTROL
Best.-Nr: BPC200CD
Plattentitel: Moderat
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