Die Originalversion in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:
Am Mikrofon: Pianistin und Komponistin Hania Rani - Originalversion
Musik-Laufplan
1. Satz: Grave - Allegro di molto e con brio
aus: Sonate für Klavier c-Moll, op. 13 "Pathétique"
Länge: 09:48
Interpretation: Daniel Barenboim (Klavier)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-569788-2
aus: Sonate für Klavier c-Moll, op. 13 "Pathétique"
Länge: 09:48
Interpretation: Daniel Barenboim (Klavier)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-569788-2
Come together
Länge: 04:18
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 3824682
Länge: 04:18
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 3824682
From Gagarin's point of view
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Esbjörn Svensson Trio
Komposition: Esbjörn Svensson, Dan Berglund, Magnus Öström
Label: ACT
Best.-Nr: 9005-2
Plattentitel: From Gagarin's point of view
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Esbjörn Svensson Trio
Komposition: Esbjörn Svensson, Dan Berglund, Magnus Öström
Label: ACT
Best.-Nr: 9005-2
Plattentitel: From Gagarin's point of view
Line
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Portico Quartet
Komposition: Jack Wyllie, Milo Fitzpatrick, Duncan Bellamy, Nick Mulvey
Label: Real World
Best.-Nr: CDRW174
Plattentitel: Isla
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Portico Quartet
Komposition: Jack Wyllie, Milo Fitzpatrick, Duncan Bellamy, Nick Mulvey
Label: Real World
Best.-Nr: CDRW174
Plattentitel: Isla
Scene 1: Trial/Prison
aus: Einstein on the Beach. Oper in 4 Akten
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Philip Glass Ensemble
Leitung: Michael Riesman
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 38875
aus: Einstein on the Beach. Oper in 4 Akten
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Philip Glass Ensemble
Leitung: Michael Riesman
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 38875
Für Alina
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Alexander Malter (Klavier)
Komposition: Arvo Pärt
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 1591; 449958-2
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Alexander Malter (Klavier)
Komposition: Arvo Pärt
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 1591; 449958-2
Promise keeper
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: Agnes Obel
Komposition: Agnes Obel
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Plattentitel: Myopia (Mint Pack)
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: Agnes Obel
Komposition: Agnes Obel
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Plattentitel: Myopia (Mint Pack)
Hvíld für gemischten Chor
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Schola Cantorum Reykjavicensis
Komposition: Hugi Gudmundsson
Label: BIS
Best.-Nr: BIS-2200
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Schola Cantorum Reykjavicensis
Komposition: Hugi Gudmundsson
Label: BIS
Best.-Nr: BIS-2200
A new error
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Moderat
Komposition: Sebastian Szary, Gernot Bronsert, Sascha Ring
Label: BPITCH CONTROL
Best.-Nr: BPC200CD
Plattentitel: Moderat
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Moderat
Komposition: Sebastian Szary, Gernot Bronsert, Sascha Ring
Label: BPITCH CONTROL
Best.-Nr: BPC200CD
Plattentitel: Moderat
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