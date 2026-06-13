Hania Rani bei einem Konzertauftritt im November 2023, in Kopenhagen. (imago / zuma wire / Erling Brodersen)

Die Originalversion in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:

Am Mikrofon: Pianistin und Komponistin Hania Rani - Originalversion

Hören 54:12

Musik-Laufplan

1. Satz: Grave - Allegro di molto e con brio

aus: Sonate für Klavier c-Moll, op. 13 "Pathétique"

Länge: 09:48

Interpretation: Daniel Barenboim (Klavier)

Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: EMI CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 7243-569788-2

Come together

Länge: 04:18

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: EMM

Best.-Nr: 3824682

From Gagarin's point of view

Länge: 04:03

Interpretation: Esbjörn Svensson Trio

Komposition: Esbjörn Svensson, Dan Berglund, Magnus Öström

Label: ACT

Best.-Nr: 9005-2

Plattentitel: From Gagarin's point of view

Line

Länge: 03:32

Interpretation: Portico Quartet

Komposition: Jack Wyllie, Milo Fitzpatrick, Duncan Bellamy, Nick Mulvey

Label: Real World

Best.-Nr: CDRW174

Plattentitel: Isla

Scene 1: Trial/Prison

aus: Einstein on the Beach. Oper in 4 Akten

Länge: 03:28

Interpretation: Philip Glass Ensemble

Leitung: Michael Riesman

Komposition: Philip Glass

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: 38875

Für Alina

Länge: 03:24

Interpretation: Alexander Malter (Klavier)

Komposition: Arvo Pärt

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: 1591; 449958-2

Promise keeper

Länge: 04:29

Interpretation: Agnes Obel

Komposition: Agnes Obel

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Plattentitel: Myopia (Mint Pack)

Hvíld für gemischten Chor

Länge: 03:34

Interpretation: Schola Cantorum Reykjavicensis

Komposition: Hugi Gudmundsson

Label: BIS

Best.-Nr: BIS-2200

A new error

Länge: 03:47

Interpretation: Moderat

Komposition: Sebastian Szary, Gernot Bronsert, Sascha Ring

Label: BPITCH CONTROL

Best.-Nr: BPC200CD

Plattentitel: Moderat