Rennrodlerin Julia Taubitz
Rasantes Schweben

Acht Weltmeistertitel hat sie bereits eingeheimst, als amtierende Weltcup-Gesamtsiegerin im Einsitzer gewann Julia Taubitz 2025 zudem ihre vierte große Kristallkugel in Folge. Gibt es Musik, die mit dem Geschwindigkeitsrausch vergleichbar ist, den die Rodlerin auf der Bahn erlebt?

Eine Frau mit dunkelblondem Haar strahlt in die Kamera. In der Hand hält sie Medallien an Bändern. Im warm beleuchteten Hintergrund sieht man weitere Pokale.
Julia Taubitz stammt aus dem Erzgebirge, 1996 wurde sie in Annaberg-Buchholz geboren. Mit sieben Jahren begann sie zu rodeln. (Christian Heilwagen)
In einem Superjahr des Sports - u.a. mit den Olympischen Winterspielen in Norditalien, der Fußball-WM der Männer in Kanada, Mexiko und den USA sowie dem FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Deutschland - lädt „Klassik-Pop-et cetera“ 2026 jeden Monat eine prominente Athletin, einen Athleten ein, um aus ihrem Leben und von ihrer Musik zu erzählen.
Mit welchen Klängen motiviert sich Julia Taubitz?
Eine Rennrodlerin im bunten Sportanzug und Helm im Eiskanal. Sie lächelt in die Kamera und hält die beiden Hände so, als würde sie Querflöte spielen.
Der Traum einer olympischen Medaille hat sich für Julia Taubitz bis jetzt nicht erfüllt. Wird es bei den Winterspielen in Italien klappen? (Bob- und Schlittenverband Deutschland)

Musik-Laufplan

