Julia Taubitz stammt aus dem Erzgebirge, 1996 wurde sie in Annaberg-Buchholz geboren. Mit sieben Jahren begann sie zu rodeln. (Christian Heilwagen)

In einem Superjahr des Sports - u.a. mit den Olympischen Winterspielen in Norditalien, der Fußball-WM der Männer in Kanada, Mexiko und den USA sowie dem FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Deutschland - lädt „Klassik-Pop-et cetera“ 2026 jeden Monat eine prominente Athletin, einen Athleten ein, um aus ihrem Leben und von ihrer Musik zu erzählen.

Mit welchen Klängen motiviert sich Julia Taubitz?

Der Traum einer olympischen Medaille hat sich für Julia Taubitz bis jetzt nicht erfüllt. Wird es bei den Winterspielen in Italien klappen? (Bob- und Schlittenverband Deutschland)

Musik-Laufplan

What a wonderful world

Länge: 02:15

Interpretation: Louis Armstrong

Komposition: George David Weiss, George Douglas

Label: Verve

Plattentitel: Wonderful World: The Best of Louis Armstrong

Glückauf, der Steiger kommt

Länge: 02:20

Interpretation: Bergsänger Geyer, Musikkorps der Bergstadt Schneeberg

Komposition: Traditional

Label: Phonica

Best.-Nr: BT2181-2

Großer Bruder

Länge: 01:56

Interpretation: Zlatko & Jürgen

Komposition: Christoph Siemons, Bob Arnz, Anders, Christian Geller, Matthias Brückner

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Best.-Nr: 88697979522

Plattentitel: Die liebt der DJ, Vol. 1

Erfolg ist kein Glück

Länge: 03:17

Interpretation: Kontra K

Komposition: Matthias Mania, Daniel Großmann, Abaz

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 19075897042

Plattentitel: Pop Giganten: Deutscher Rap & Hip Hop

Die immer lacht

Länge: 03:01

Interpretation: Stereoact feat. Kerstin Ott

Komposition: Kerstin Ott, Rico Einenkel, Sebastian Seidel

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow-Deutschpop-Songs

I want it that way

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: Backstreet Boys

Komposition: Max Martin, Andreas Carlsson

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Plattentitel: Millennium 2.0

Extreme

Länge: 03:47

Interpretation: Roland Kaiser

Komposition: Salvatore Cutugno

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Best.-Nr: 19439910262

Plattentitel: Alles Kaiser Bääärenstark!!! - Herbst '98

Gutes Gefühl

Länge: 01:53

Interpretation: Fargo

Komposition: Falk Arne Gossler, Christian Neander, Niko Stegmiller

Label: Motor Music

Plattentitel: Gutes Gefühl

Sweet Caroline (Good times never seemed so good)

Länge: 03:04

Interpretation: Neil Diamond

Komposition: Neil Diamond

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 114341-2

Plattentitel: Gold - 20 super hits

Sarà perché ti amo

Länge: 02:01

Interpretation: DJ Redblack & Stereoact

Komposition: Enzo Ghinazzi, Daniele Pace

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Apres Ski Hits 2025 (XXL)

Electrify Me

Länge: 02:01

Interpretation: Alfred Heinrichs feat. Haexxa

Komposition: Alfred Heinrichs

Label: IAM Melodic Techno

Plattentitel: I am you