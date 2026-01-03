In einem Superjahr des Sports - u.a. mit den Olympischen Winterspielen in Norditalien, der Fußball-WM der Männer in Kanada, Mexiko und den USA sowie dem FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Deutschland - lädt „Klassik-Pop-et cetera“ 2026 jeden Monat eine prominente Athletin, einen Athleten ein, um aus ihrem Leben und von ihrer Musik zu erzählen.
Mit welchen Klängen motiviert sich Julia Taubitz?
Musik-Laufplan
What a wonderful world
Länge: 02:15
Interpretation: Louis Armstrong
Komposition: George David Weiss, George Douglas
Label: Verve
Plattentitel: Wonderful World: The Best of Louis Armstrong
Glückauf, der Steiger kommt
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Bergsänger Geyer, Musikkorps der Bergstadt Schneeberg
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Phonica
Best.-Nr: BT2181-2
Großer Bruder
Länge: 01:56
Interpretation: Zlatko & Jürgen
Komposition: Christoph Siemons, Bob Arnz, Anders, Christian Geller, Matthias Brückner
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88697979522
Plattentitel: Die liebt der DJ, Vol. 1
Erfolg ist kein Glück
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Kontra K
Komposition: Matthias Mania, Daniel Großmann, Abaz
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075897042
Plattentitel: Pop Giganten: Deutscher Rap & Hip Hop
Die immer lacht
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Stereoact feat. Kerstin Ott
Komposition: Kerstin Ott, Rico Einenkel, Sebastian Seidel
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow-Deutschpop-Songs
I want it that way
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Backstreet Boys
Komposition: Max Martin, Andreas Carlsson
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Plattentitel: Millennium 2.0
Extreme
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Roland Kaiser
Komposition: Salvatore Cutugno
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 19439910262
Plattentitel: Alles Kaiser Bääärenstark!!! - Herbst '98
Gutes Gefühl
Länge: 01:53
Interpretation: Fargo
Komposition: Falk Arne Gossler, Christian Neander, Niko Stegmiller
Label: Motor Music
Plattentitel: Gutes Gefühl
Sweet Caroline (Good times never seemed so good)
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Neil Diamond
Komposition: Neil Diamond
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 114341-2
Plattentitel: Gold - 20 super hits
Sarà perché ti amo
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: DJ Redblack & Stereoact
Komposition: Enzo Ghinazzi, Daniele Pace
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Apres Ski Hits 2025 (XXL)
Electrify Me
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Alfred Heinrichs feat. Haexxa
Komposition: Alfred Heinrichs
Label: IAM Melodic Techno
Plattentitel: I am you
