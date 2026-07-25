Musik-Laufplan
Ensenada
Länge: 08:01
Interpretation: Bennie Maupin
Komposition: Bennie Maupin
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 1723520
Plattentitel: The jewel in the lotus
Länge: 08:01
Interpretation: Bennie Maupin
Komposition: Bennie Maupin
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 1723520
Plattentitel: The jewel in the lotus
Lucille
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Little Richard
Komposition: Richard Penniman, Albert Collins
Label: BELL RECORDS deutsch
Best.-Nr: BLR89430
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Little Richard
Komposition: Richard Penniman, Albert Collins
Label: BELL RECORDS deutsch
Best.-Nr: BLR89430
Storm At Sea - The Seashore
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Komposition: Miklós Rózsa
Label: Warner Records
Best.-Nr: 85686
Plattentitel: The Thief Of Bagdad
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Komposition: Miklós Rózsa
Label: Warner Records
Best.-Nr: 85686
Plattentitel: The Thief Of Bagdad
Sie
Länge: 04:10
IInterpretation: Manfred Krug
Komposition: Günther Fischer
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 126454-2
Plattentitel: Du bist heute wie neu
Länge: 04:10
IInterpretation: Manfred Krug
Komposition: Günther Fischer
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 126454-2
Plattentitel: Du bist heute wie neu
Song for the man
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Beastie Boys
Komposition: Beastie Boys
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: I1720331
Plattentitel: Hello nasty
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Beastie Boys
Komposition: Beastie Boys
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: I1720331
Plattentitel: Hello nasty
Peaches en regalia
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Frank Zappa
Komposition: Frank Zappa
Label: RYKODISC
Best.-Nr: RCD10508
Plattentitel: Hot rats
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Frank Zappa
Komposition: Frank Zappa
Label: RYKODISC
Best.-Nr: RCD10508
Plattentitel: Hot rats
Intentions
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: The Whitest Boy Alive
Komposition: Erlend Øye, Marcin Öz, Sebastian Maschat, Daniel Nentwig
Label: G A P
Best.-Nr: BUBBLESCD002
Plattentitel: Rules
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: The Whitest Boy Alive
Komposition: Erlend Øye, Marcin Öz, Sebastian Maschat, Daniel Nentwig
Label: G A P
Best.-Nr: BUBBLESCD002
Plattentitel: Rules
Komm wir fahrn zur Endstation
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Der Internationale Wettbewerb
Komposition: Jan Opoczynski
Label: office4music
Plattentitel: Kein Schnaps für Sascha
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Der Internationale Wettbewerb
Komposition: Jan Opoczynski
Label: office4music
Plattentitel: Kein Schnaps für Sascha
A natural woman (You make me feel like)
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Aretha Franklin
Komposition: Carole King, Dan Wexler, Gerald Goffin
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 603497858057
Plattentitel: The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Aretha Franklin
Komposition: Carole King, Dan Wexler, Gerald Goffin
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 603497858057
Plattentitel: The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970
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