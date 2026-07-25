Schauspieler und Musiker Alexander Scheer
Wenn Moleküle anfangen zu tanzen

Bei einem deutschen Schlagzeuger gerät Alexander Scheer ins Schwärmen. Er selbst hat Musiker wie Gerhard Gundermann, Keith Richards und Blixa Bargeld porträtiert. Im Dlf spielt er seine Lieblingsplatten und verrät, welches 90er-Album er für das großartigste hält.

Ein Mann in weißem Hemd und schwarzer Weste vor rotem Hintergrund dreht sich in die Kamera und tut so, als würde er einen Bogen spannen. Er hat dunkelblondes, zurückgebundenes Haar und schaut mit geschürzten Lippen nach vorn.
Im Jahr 2026 tourt Alexander Scheer mit „Heroes", einer Hommage an David Bowie, durch Deutschland. (Luna Zscharnt)

Musik-Laufplan

Ensenada
Länge: 08:01
Interpretation: Bennie Maupin
Komposition: Bennie Maupin
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 1723520
Plattentitel: The jewel in the lotus
Lucille
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Little Richard
Komposition: Richard Penniman, Albert Collins
Label: BELL RECORDS deutsch
Best.-Nr: BLR89430
Storm At Sea - The Seashore
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Komposition: Miklós Rózsa
Label: Warner Records
Best.-Nr: 85686
Plattentitel: The Thief Of Bagdad
Sie
Länge: 04:10
IInterpretation: Manfred Krug
Komposition: Günther Fischer
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 126454-2
Plattentitel: Du bist heute wie neu
Song for the man
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Beastie Boys
Komposition: Beastie Boys
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: I1720331
Plattentitel: Hello nasty
Peaches en regalia
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Frank Zappa
Komposition: Frank Zappa
Label: RYKODISC
Best.-Nr: RCD10508
Plattentitel: Hot rats
Intentions
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: The Whitest Boy Alive
Komposition: Erlend Øye, Marcin Öz, Sebastian Maschat, Daniel Nentwig
Label: G A P
Best.-Nr: BUBBLESCD002
Plattentitel: Rules
Komm wir fahrn zur Endstation
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Der Internationale Wettbewerb
Komposition: Jan Opoczynski
Label: office4music
Plattentitel: Kein Schnaps für Sascha
A natural woman (You make me feel like)
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Aretha Franklin
Komposition: Carole King, Dan Wexler, Gerald Goffin
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 603497858057
Plattentitel: The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970
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