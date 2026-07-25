Im Jahr 2026 tourt Alexander Scheer mit „Heroes", einer Hommage an David Bowie, durch Deutschland. (Luna Zscharnt)

Musik-Laufplan

Ensenada

Länge: 08:01

Interpretation: Bennie Maupin

Komposition: Bennie Maupin

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: 1723520

Plattentitel: The jewel in the lotus

Lucille

Länge: 02:01

Interpretation: Little Richard

Komposition: Richard Penniman, Albert Collins

Label: BELL RECORDS deutsch

Best.-Nr: BLR89430

Storm At Sea - The Seashore

Länge: 03:34

Interpretation: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Komposition: Miklós Rózsa

Label: Warner Records

Best.-Nr: 85686

Plattentitel: The Thief Of Bagdad

Sie

Länge: 04:10

IInterpretation: Manfred Krug

Komposition: Günther Fischer

Label: Amiga

Best.-Nr: 126454-2

Plattentitel: Du bist heute wie neu

Song for the man

Länge: 03:13

Interpretation: Beastie Boys

Komposition: Beastie Boys

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: I1720331

Plattentitel: Hello nasty

Peaches en regalia

Länge: 02:46

Interpretation: Frank Zappa

Komposition: Frank Zappa

Label: RYKODISC

Best.-Nr: RCD10508

Plattentitel: Hot rats

Intentions

Länge: 03:22

Interpretation: The Whitest Boy Alive

Komposition: Erlend Øye, Marcin Öz, Sebastian Maschat, Daniel Nentwig

Label: G A P

Best.-Nr: BUBBLESCD002

Plattentitel: Rules

Komm wir fahrn zur Endstation

Länge: 02:55

Interpretation: Der Internationale Wettbewerb

Komposition: Jan Opoczynski

Label: office4music

Plattentitel: Kein Schnaps für Sascha

A natural woman (You make me feel like)

Länge: 02:46

Interpretation: Aretha Franklin

Komposition: Carole King, Dan Wexler, Gerald Goffin

Label: RHINO

Best.-Nr: 603497858057

Plattentitel: The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970

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