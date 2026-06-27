Schriftsteller Rafik Schami
"Wenn ich arbeite, muss ich eine Hülle aus Musik um mich haben"

Seine Werke sind in über 30 Sprachen erschienen. Dass er einmal seinen 80. Geburtstag feiern würde, hätte Rafik Schami nicht gedacht. Im Dlf erzählt er von seiner Kindheit in Damaskus und seiner wieder entdeckten Freude an Jazzmusik.

Ein Mann mit kurzen grauen Haaren und Schnurrbart sitzt in einer Fensternische. Er lächelt freundlich und hat eine runde Brille. Das eine Bein ist angezogen, den Kopf stützt er in die Hand. Er trägt ein weißes Leinenhemd und -hose.
Am 23. Juni 1946 wurde Rafik Schami in Damaskus geboren. Katholischer Priester sollte er nach dem Wunsch seines Vaters werden, aber er studierte Chemie, Mathematik und Physik. Mit 19 Jahren widmete er sich der Literatur. (Arne Wesenberg)

Musik-Laufplan

(2) Die Geschichte vom Prinzen Kalender
aus: Scheherazade, op. 35 (Sinfonische Suite für Orchester)
Länge: 10:56
Interpretation: Hugh Maguire (Violine), London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Pierre Monteux
Komposition: Nikolaj Rimskij-Korsakow
Label: PRAGA DIGITALS
Best.-Nr: PRD250362
Taqsîm en maqâm Râst
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Munir Bashir (Oud)
Komposition: Munir Bashir
Label: Ocora Radio France
Best.-Nr: C 583068
Taksim Qanun, Pt. 10
Länge: 06:15
Interpretation: Bassam El Khanani
Komposition: Bassam El Khanani
Label: Rock Records
Plattentitel: Taksim Qanun (Eastern Music)
Mount Harissa
Länge: 06:34
Interpretation: Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Komposition: Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington, Billy Strayhorn
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 174797-2
Plattentitel: Far East Suite
Zorba's dance
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Filmorchester
Komposition: Mikis Theodorakis
Label: Fontana
Best.-Nr: 6499689
1. Satz: Presto
aus: Suite für Klavier und Orchester Nr. 1
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Danae Dörken (Klavier), Staatskapelle Weimar
Leitung: Kornilius Michailidis
Komposition: Mikis Theodorakis
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: 0303725
Kanon
aus: Kanon und Gigue für 3 Violinen und Basso continuo D-Dur
Länge: 04:09
Interpretation: Voices of Music
Komposition: Johann Pachelbel
Label: Not On Label
Best.-Nr: keine
Bella madre d'amor
Länge: 04:43
Interpretation: Luciano Biondini (Akkordeon), Michel Godard (Serpent), Lucas Niggli (Perkussion)
Komposition: Michel Godard
Label: Intaktrec
Best.-Nr: Intakt449
Plattentitel: Fables of time
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