Musik-Laufplan
(2) Die Geschichte vom Prinzen Kalender
aus: Scheherazade, op. 35 (Sinfonische Suite für Orchester)
Länge: 10:56
Interpretation: Hugh Maguire (Violine), London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Pierre Monteux
Komposition: Nikolaj Rimskij-Korsakow
Label: PRAGA DIGITALS
Best.-Nr: PRD250362
aus: Scheherazade, op. 35 (Sinfonische Suite für Orchester)
Länge: 10:56
Interpretation: Hugh Maguire (Violine), London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Pierre Monteux
Komposition: Nikolaj Rimskij-Korsakow
Label: PRAGA DIGITALS
Best.-Nr: PRD250362
Taqsîm en maqâm Râst
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Munir Bashir (Oud)
Komposition: Munir Bashir
Label: Ocora Radio France
Best.-Nr: C 583068
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Munir Bashir (Oud)
Komposition: Munir Bashir
Label: Ocora Radio France
Best.-Nr: C 583068
Taksim Qanun, Pt. 10
Länge: 06:15
Interpretation: Bassam El Khanani
Komposition: Bassam El Khanani
Label: Rock Records
Plattentitel: Taksim Qanun (Eastern Music)
Länge: 06:15
Interpretation: Bassam El Khanani
Komposition: Bassam El Khanani
Label: Rock Records
Plattentitel: Taksim Qanun (Eastern Music)
Mount Harissa
Länge: 06:34
Interpretation: Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Komposition: Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington, Billy Strayhorn
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 174797-2
Plattentitel: Far East Suite
Länge: 06:34
Interpretation: Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Komposition: Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington, Billy Strayhorn
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 174797-2
Plattentitel: Far East Suite
Zorba's dance
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Filmorchester
Komposition: Mikis Theodorakis
Label: Fontana
Best.-Nr: 6499689
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Filmorchester
Komposition: Mikis Theodorakis
Label: Fontana
Best.-Nr: 6499689
1. Satz: Presto
aus: Suite für Klavier und Orchester Nr. 1
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Danae Dörken (Klavier), Staatskapelle Weimar
Leitung: Kornilius Michailidis
Komposition: Mikis Theodorakis
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: 0303725
aus: Suite für Klavier und Orchester Nr. 1
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Danae Dörken (Klavier), Staatskapelle Weimar
Leitung: Kornilius Michailidis
Komposition: Mikis Theodorakis
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: 0303725
Kanon
aus: Kanon und Gigue für 3 Violinen und Basso continuo D-Dur
Länge: 04:09
Interpretation: Voices of Music
Komposition: Johann Pachelbel
Label: Not On Label
Best.-Nr: keine
aus: Kanon und Gigue für 3 Violinen und Basso continuo D-Dur
Länge: 04:09
Interpretation: Voices of Music
Komposition: Johann Pachelbel
Label: Not On Label
Best.-Nr: keine
Bella madre d'amor
Länge: 04:43
Interpretation: Luciano Biondini (Akkordeon), Michel Godard (Serpent), Lucas Niggli (Perkussion)
Komposition: Michel Godard
Label: Intaktrec
Best.-Nr: Intakt449
Plattentitel: Fables of time
Länge: 04:43
Interpretation: Luciano Biondini (Akkordeon), Michel Godard (Serpent), Lucas Niggli (Perkussion)
Komposition: Michel Godard
Label: Intaktrec
Best.-Nr: Intakt449
Plattentitel: Fables of time
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