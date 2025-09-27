Theremin-Spielerin Carolina Eyck

Ihre ersten Stunden erhielt Carolina Eyck bei Lydia Kavina, der Großnichte des Instrumentenerfinders Leon Theremin. (Shai Levy)

Musik-Laufplan

Thetis

Länge: 03:45

Interpretation: Servi

Komposition: Jan Bilk, Tomas Nawka

Label: Amiga

Best.-Nr: 88985467702

Plattentitel: Rückkehr aus Ithaka

3. Satz: Allegretto moderato

aus: Souvenir de Florence. Sextett für 2 Violinen, 2 Violen und 2 Violoncelli d-Moll, op. 70. Fassung für Streichorchester

Länge: 06:15

Interpretation: Deutsche Streicherphilharmonie

Leitung: Michael Sanderling

Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky

Label: GENUIN

Best.-Nr: GEN 13277

Ave Maria. Bearbeitet für Singstimme und Violoncello

Länge: 02:36

Interpretation: Bobby McFerrin, Yo-Yo Ma

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach, Charles Gounod

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SK48177

Plattentitel: Hush

Vocalise, op. 34 Nr. 14. Bearbeitet für Theremin und Violoncello

Länge: 05:16

Interpretation: Carolina Eyck (Theremin), Rebekka Markowski (Violoncello)

Komposition: Sergej Rachmaninow

Label: SERVI

Best.-Nr: 42.08

Prelude and Rooftop

aus: Vertigo – Aus dem Reich der Toten. Psychothriller

Länge: 04:35

Interpretation: Orchester

Komposition: Bernard Herrmann

Label: Chrome Dreams

Best.-Nr: CDCD5050

Plattentitel: Suspense of disbelief - The essential Alfred Hitchock collection

I. Allegro - Poco Meno - Tempo I - Vivo - Tempo I - Poco Meno

aus: Streichquartett Nr. 3, H 183

Länge: 04:07

Interpretation: Doric String Quartet

Komposition: Bohuslav Martinů

Label: CHANDOS

What is hip?

Länge: 04:48

Interpretation: Tower of Power

Komposition: Stephen Kupka, Emilio Castillo, D. Garibaldi

Label: RHINO

Plattentitel: Tower of Power

Stardust Memoirs

Länge: 04:28

Interpretation: Carolina Eyck (Theremin), Juan Covarrubias

Komposition: Juan Covarrubias, Carolina Eyck

Label: Submarino Records

Best.-Nr: keine

Elliptic orbit

Länge: 05:17

Interpretation: Carolina Eyck

Komposition: Carolina Eyck

Label: BERLIN Classics

Best.-Nr: 0302623NM

Plattentitel: Thetis 2086