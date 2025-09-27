Theremin-Spielerin Carolina Eyck
Musik aus der Luft

Kaum jemand beherrscht das Theremin so wie sie. 1920 wurde das erste elektronische Musikinstrument der Welt entwickelt. Carolina Eyck erzählt im Dlf von ihrer neuen Spielweise und entlockt dem kontaktlosen Instrument berückende Klänge..

Eine dunkelhaarige Frau agiert mit geschlossenen Augen am Theremin. Im Hintergrund wird ein Vorhang in bläuliches Licht getaucht.
Ihre ersten Stunden erhielt Carolina Eyck bei Lydia Kavina, der Großnichte des Instrumentenerfinders Leon Theremin. (Shai Levy)

Musik-Laufplan

Thetis
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Servi
Komposition: Jan Bilk, Tomas Nawka
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 88985467702
Plattentitel: Rückkehr aus Ithaka
3. Satz: Allegretto moderato
aus: Souvenir de Florence. Sextett für 2 Violinen, 2 Violen und 2 Violoncelli d-Moll, op. 70. Fassung für Streichorchester
Länge: 06:15
Interpretation: Deutsche Streicherphilharmonie
Leitung: Michael Sanderling
Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky
Label: GENUIN
Best.-Nr: GEN 13277
Ave Maria. Bearbeitet für Singstimme und Violoncello
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Bobby McFerrin, Yo-Yo Ma
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach, Charles Gounod
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SK48177
Plattentitel: Hush
Vocalise, op. 34 Nr. 14. Bearbeitet für Theremin und Violoncello
Länge: 05:16
Interpretation: Carolina Eyck (Theremin), Rebekka Markowski (Violoncello)
Komposition: Sergej Rachmaninow
Label: SERVI
Best.-Nr: 42.08
Prelude and Rooftop
aus: Vertigo – Aus dem Reich der Toten. Psychothriller
Länge: 04:35
Interpretation: Orchester
Komposition: Bernard Herrmann
Label: Chrome Dreams
Best.-Nr: CDCD5050
Plattentitel: Suspense of disbelief - The essential Alfred Hitchock collection
I. Allegro - Poco Meno - Tempo I - Vivo - Tempo I - Poco Meno
aus: Streichquartett Nr. 3, H 183
Länge: 04:07
Interpretation: Doric String Quartet
Komposition: Bohuslav Martinů
Label: CHANDOS
What is hip?
Länge: 04:48
Interpretation: Tower of Power
Komposition: Stephen Kupka, Emilio Castillo, D. Garibaldi
Label: RHINO
Plattentitel: Tower of Power
Stardust Memoirs
Länge: 04:28
Interpretation: Carolina Eyck (Theremin), Juan Covarrubias
Komposition: Juan Covarrubias, Carolina Eyck
Label: Submarino Records
Best.-Nr: keine
Elliptic orbit
Länge: 05:17
Interpretation: Carolina Eyck
Komposition: Carolina Eyck
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: 0302623NM
Plattentitel: Thetis 2086
