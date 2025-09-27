Theremin-Spielerin Carolina Eyck

Musik-Laufplan
Thetis
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Servi
Komposition: Jan Bilk, Tomas Nawka
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 88985467702
Plattentitel: Rückkehr aus Ithaka
3. Satz: Allegretto moderato
aus: Souvenir de Florence. Sextett für 2 Violinen, 2 Violen und 2 Violoncelli d-Moll, op. 70. Fassung für Streichorchester
Länge: 06:15
Interpretation: Deutsche Streicherphilharmonie
Leitung: Michael Sanderling
Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky
Label: GENUIN
Best.-Nr: GEN 13277
Ave Maria. Bearbeitet für Singstimme und Violoncello
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Bobby McFerrin, Yo-Yo Ma
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach, Charles Gounod
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SK48177
Plattentitel: Hush
Vocalise, op. 34 Nr. 14. Bearbeitet für Theremin und Violoncello
Länge: 05:16
Interpretation: Carolina Eyck (Theremin), Rebekka Markowski (Violoncello)
Komposition: Sergej Rachmaninow
Label: SERVI
Best.-Nr: 42.08
Prelude and Rooftop
aus: Vertigo – Aus dem Reich der Toten. Psychothriller
Länge: 04:35
Interpretation: Orchester
Komposition: Bernard Herrmann
Label: Chrome Dreams
Best.-Nr: CDCD5050
Plattentitel: Suspense of disbelief - The essential Alfred Hitchock collection
I. Allegro - Poco Meno - Tempo I - Vivo - Tempo I - Poco Meno
aus: Streichquartett Nr. 3, H 183
Länge: 04:07
Interpretation: Doric String Quartet
Komposition: Bohuslav Martinů
Label: CHANDOS
What is hip?
Länge: 04:48
Interpretation: Tower of Power
Komposition: Stephen Kupka, Emilio Castillo, D. Garibaldi
Label: RHINO
Plattentitel: Tower of Power
Stardust Memoirs
Länge: 04:28
Interpretation: Carolina Eyck (Theremin), Juan Covarrubias
Komposition: Juan Covarrubias, Carolina Eyck
Label: Submarino Records
Best.-Nr: keine
Elliptic orbit
Länge: 05:17
Interpretation: Carolina Eyck
Komposition: Carolina Eyck
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: 0302623NM
Plattentitel: Thetis 2086
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.