1955 gründete er sein Beaux Arts Trio, das zum berühmtesten Klaviertrio der Welt avancierte. Am 6. Mai 2023 verstarb Menahem Pressler in London. (Getty Images / Stefan Hoederath)

Musik-Laufplan

As time goes by

Länge: 03:50

Interpret: Rod Stewart (feat. Queen Latifah)

Komponist: Herman Hupfeld

Label: J RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 88725473232

Plattentitel: The great American songbook (Box set) The great American songbook (Limited Edition)

I. Vivace ma non troppo - Adagio espressivo

aus: Sonata Nr. 30 E-Dur, op. 109

Länge: 05:17

Solist: Egon Petri (Klavier)

Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: dell'Arte

Best.-Nr: DA 9012

Allegro moderato - Andante

aus: Konzert Nr. 4 c-moll, op. 44 (für Klavier und Orchester)

Länge: 11:47

Solist: Robert Casadesus (Klavier)

Orchester: New York Philharmonic

Dirigent: Leonard Bernstein

Komponist: Camille Saint-Saëns

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 47608

2. Satz: Pantoum. Assez vif

aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier a-Moll

Länge: 04:04

Ensemble: Beaux Arts Trio

Komponist: Maurice Ravel

My funny Valentine

Länge: 02:31

Interpret: Frank Sinatra

Komponist: Richard Rodgers

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: 6797692

Plattentitel: Sinatra - Best of the best (Disc 1: Capitol Records & Reprise Records / Disc 2: Sinatra '57 - In concert)

Boogie woogie (4)

aus: Roots II (Suite für Klavier, Violine und Violoncello)

Länge: 05:35

Ensemble: Beaux Arts Trio

Komponist: David Nathaniel Baker

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 438866-2

Little girl blue

Länge: 06:02

Interpret: Oscar Peterson

Komponist: Richard Rodgers

Label: MPS

Best.-Nr: 513951-2

Plattentitel: Exclusively for my friends, Vol. 4 My favorite instrument (My favourite instrument)

Syrinx für Flöte (Pour la psyché de G. Mourey)

Länge: 02:17

Solist: James Galway (Flöte)

Komponist: Claude Debussy

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: RL 87173