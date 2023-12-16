Samstag, 16. Dezember 2023

Pianist Menahem Pressler
"Der Hunger zu musizieren"

Er war der älteste konzertierende Pianist der Welt, der im Mai verstorbene Menahem Pressler. Am 16. Dezember wäre er 100 Jahre alt geworden. Wir schenken ihm in einer Wiederholungssendung aus dem Jahr 2004 das Wort.

16.12.2023
Ein alter Herr vor gelbem Hintergrund. Mit dem rechten Zeigefinger zeigt er in die linke obere Ecke des Bildes, lacht und guckt in die selbe Richtung.
1955 gründete er sein Beaux Arts Trio, das zum berühmtesten Klaviertrio der Welt avancierte. Am 6. Mai 2023 verstarb Menahem Pressler in London. (Getty Images / Stefan Hoederath)

Musik-Laufplan

As time goes by
Länge: 03:50
Interpret: Rod Stewart (feat. Queen Latifah)
Komponist: Herman Hupfeld
Label: J RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88725473232
Plattentitel: The great American songbook (Box set) The great American songbook (Limited Edition)
I. Vivace ma non troppo - Adagio espressivo
aus: Sonata Nr. 30 E-Dur, op. 109
Länge: 05:17
Solist: Egon Petri (Klavier)
Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: dell'Arte
Best.-Nr: DA 9012
Allegro moderato - Andante
aus: Konzert Nr. 4 c-moll, op. 44 (für Klavier und Orchester)
Länge: 11:47
Solist: Robert Casadesus (Klavier)
Orchester: New York Philharmonic
Dirigent: Leonard Bernstein
Komponist: Camille Saint-Saëns
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 47608
2. Satz: Pantoum. Assez vif
aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier a-Moll
Länge: 04:04
Ensemble: Beaux Arts Trio
Komponist: Maurice Ravel
My funny Valentine
Länge: 02:31
Interpret: Frank Sinatra
Komponist: Richard Rodgers
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 6797692
Plattentitel: Sinatra - Best of the best (Disc 1: Capitol Records & Reprise Records / Disc 2: Sinatra '57 - In concert)
Boogie woogie (4)
aus: Roots II (Suite für Klavier, Violine und Violoncello)
Länge: 05:35
Ensemble: Beaux Arts Trio
Komponist: David Nathaniel Baker
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 438866-2
Little girl blue
Länge: 06:02
Interpret: Oscar Peterson
Komponist: Richard Rodgers
Label: MPS
Best.-Nr: 513951-2
Plattentitel: Exclusively for my friends, Vol. 4 My favorite instrument (My favourite instrument)
Syrinx für Flöte (Pour la psyché de G. Mourey)
Länge: 02:17
Solist: James Galway (Flöte)
Komponist: Claude Debussy
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: RL 87173
