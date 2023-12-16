Musik-Laufplan
As time goes by
Länge: 03:50
Interpret: Rod Stewart (feat. Queen Latifah)
Komponist: Herman Hupfeld
Label: J RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88725473232
Plattentitel: The great American songbook (Box set) The great American songbook (Limited Edition)
I. Vivace ma non troppo - Adagio espressivo
aus: Sonata Nr. 30 E-Dur, op. 109
Länge: 05:17
Solist: Egon Petri (Klavier)
Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: dell'Arte
Best.-Nr: DA 9012
Allegro moderato - Andante
aus: Konzert Nr. 4 c-moll, op. 44 (für Klavier und Orchester)
Länge: 11:47
Solist: Robert Casadesus (Klavier)
Orchester: New York Philharmonic
Dirigent: Leonard Bernstein
Komponist: Camille Saint-Saëns
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 47608
2. Satz: Pantoum. Assez vif
aus: Trio für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier a-Moll
Länge: 04:04
Ensemble: Beaux Arts Trio
Komponist: Maurice Ravel
My funny Valentine
Länge: 02:31
Interpret: Frank Sinatra
Komponist: Richard Rodgers
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 6797692
Plattentitel: Sinatra - Best of the best (Disc 1: Capitol Records & Reprise Records / Disc 2: Sinatra '57 - In concert)
Boogie woogie (4)
aus: Roots II (Suite für Klavier, Violine und Violoncello)
Länge: 05:35
Ensemble: Beaux Arts Trio
Komponist: David Nathaniel Baker
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 438866-2
Little girl blue
Länge: 06:02
Interpret: Oscar Peterson
Komponist: Richard Rodgers
Label: MPS
Best.-Nr: 513951-2
Plattentitel: Exclusively for my friends, Vol. 4 My favorite instrument (My favourite instrument)
Syrinx für Flöte (Pour la psyché de G. Mourey)
Länge: 02:17
Solist: James Galway (Flöte)
Komponist: Claude Debussy
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: RL 87173
