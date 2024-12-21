Musik-Laufplan
NOFI i ANDROY
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: NAÏNAKO
Komposition: NAÏNAKO
Yèkèrmo sèw
Länge: 02:11
Interpretation: Mulatu Astatke
Komposition: Mulatu Astatke
Label: Studio K7
Best.-Nr: 330512
Plattentitel: New York-Addis-London/The story of Ethio Jazz 1965-1975
Vitamin C
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Can
Komposition: Can
Label: Spoon-Records
Best.-Nr: 423557-2
Plattentitel: Ege Bamyasi - Okraschoten
2. Satz: Andantino
aus: Sonate für Klavier A-Dur, D 959
Länge: 07:34
Interpretation: Pi-hsien Chen (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Sunrise
Kummer
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Trio
Komposition: Stephan Remmler, Gert "Kralle" Krawinkel
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: 29003-6
Plattentitel: 100 Jahre Lied, Teil 3
Los Paul
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Trio
Komposition: Gert "Kralle" Krawinkel
Label: Karussell
Best.-Nr: 514253-2
Plattentitel: Die großen Erfolge
Bordi Az Yadam
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Viguen & Delkash
Komposition: k. A.
Label: Caltex
Plattentitel: 43 Viguen Golden Songs - Persian Music
Sazo Avaz Homayoun Daramad (Tahrir)
Länge: 01:52
Interpretation: Banan feat. Javad Maroufi
Komposition: Gholam Hossein Banan
Label: Yahaghi Foundation
Plattentitel: Masterpieces of Ostad Banan: Shabe Ashegh
El hob kolloh
Länge: 01:09
Interpretation: Umm Kulthum
Komposition: Traditional
Label: ROUNDER
Best.-Nr: 5062/3/4
Plattentitel: Global Divas - Voices from women of the world
Vinochok
Länge: 01:35
Chor: Ensemble Zahraiyarochka
Leitung: Iryna Kriuchenko
Komposition: k. A.
Agnus Dei
aus: Requiem für Sopran, Bariton, Chor und Streichorchester
Länge: 03:41
Chor: RIAS Kammerchor
Ensemble: Münchener Kammerorchester
Leitung: Alexander Liebreich
Komposition: Tigran Mansurian
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 2508 4814101
aus: Requiem für Sopran, Bariton, Chor und Streichorchester
Hey hey, my my (Into the black)
Länge: 05:42
Interpretation: Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Komposition: Neil Young
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 926671-2
Plattentitel: Weld
