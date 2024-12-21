Der Schriftsteller Navid Kermani
"Hoffnung liegt allein in der Musik"

Er gilt als einer der wichtigsten deutschsprachigen Intellektuellen. Am liebsten wäre er jedoch Musiker. Navid Kermani erzählt, welchen Klängen er beim Reisen begegnet und welchen Song er schon immer im Dlf hören wollte.

Ein Mann mit grauschwarz meliertem Haar und randloser Brille steht vor einer mit Holz verkleideten Wand. Er blickt nachdenklich in die Kamera. Er trägt ein jeansblaues Hemd, dessen oberste zwei Knöpfe offen sind.
Navid Kermani war in den vergangenen Jahren vom Süden Madagaskars bis in die Nuba-Berge im Sudan unterwegs. Seine Reportagen versammelt er in seinem neuesten Buch "In die andere Richtung jetzt. Eine Reise durch Ostafrika". (Heike Bogenberger / autorenfotos.com)

Musik-Laufplan

NOFI i ANDROY
Interpretation: NAÏNAKO
Komposition: NAÏNAKO 
Yèkèrmo sèw
Interpretation: Mulatu Astatke
Komposition: Mulatu Astatke
Vitamin C
Interpretation: Can
Komposition: Can
2. Satz: Andantino
aus: Sonate für Klavier A-Dur, D 959
Interpretation: Pi-hsien Chen (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Kummer
Interpretation: Trio
Komposition: Stephan Remmler, Gert "Kralle" Krawinkel
Los Paul
Interpretation: Trio
Komposition: Gert "Kralle" Krawinkel
Bordi Az Yadam
Interpretation: Viguen & Delkash
Sazo Avaz Homayoun Daramad (Tahrir)
Interpretation: Banan feat. Javad Maroufi
Komposition: Gholam Hossein Banan
El hob kolloh
Interpretation: Umm Kulthum
Komposition: Traditional
Vinochok
Chor: Ensemble Zahraiyarochka
Leitung: Iryna Kriuchenko
Agnus Dei
aus: Requiem für Sopran, Bariton, Chor und Streichorchester
Chor: RIAS Kammerchor
Ensemble: Münchener Kammerorchester
Leitung: Alexander Liebreich
Komposition: Tigran Mansurian
Hey hey, my my (Into the black)
Interpretation: Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Komposition: Neil Young
