Die Jazzpianistin Johanna Summer
Gedehnte Zeit, gestauchte Zeit

Eine Interpretation bleibe leblos, wenn man nicht den Menschen dahinter zu hören bekommt, sagt Johanna Summer im Dlf. Die Pianistin hat sich aufs Improvisieren spezialisiert und erkundet mit ihrer Kunst Querverbindungen verschiedener Stile.

Eine Frau mit blondem Pferdeschwanz und Brille sitzt in einem Spiegelkabinett. Sie trägt ein weißes Hemd und eine schwarze Anhzughose; ihr Spiegelbild ist mehfach gebrochen zu sehen.
Die Pianistin Johanna Summer gehört zu den großen Nachwuchstalenten im europäischen Jazz. Auf ihrem aktuellen Album "Resonanzen" improvisiert sie über klassische Werke von Beethoven, Bach, Grieg und anderen. (Grgegor Hohenberg)

Musik-Laufplan

Better days ahead
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Pat Metheny Group
Komposition: Pat Metheny 
Label: Geffen
Doulvédé
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: Lindigo
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Helico
Sonate d-Moll, K 141 (L 422)
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Martha Argerich (Klavier)
Komposition: Domenico Scarlatti
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Walkin'
Länge: 05:30
Interpretation: Miles Davis Quintet
Komposition: Richard Carpenter
Label: COLUMBIA
Ligeti
Länge: 02:37
Interpretation: Johanna Summer
Komposition: Johanna Summer
Label: Act
Plattentitel: Resonanzen
I. Allegro non troppo
aus: 10 Etüden für Klavier
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Morta Grigaliūnaitė (Klavier)
Komposition: Grażyna Bacewicz
Label: Piano Classics
Retrato em Branco e Preto
Länge: 04:45
Interpretation: Stan Getz & João Gilberto
Komposition: Antônio Carlos Jobim
Label: Resonance Records
Wyrgly
Länge: 07:03
Interpretation: Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra
Komposition: Maria Schneider
Label: Enja
Both sides now
Länge: 05:35
Interpretation: Joni Mitchell
Komposition: Joni Mitchell
Label: Reprise
