Musik-Laufplan
Better days ahead
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Pat Metheny Group
Komposition: Pat Metheny
Label: Geffen
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Pat Metheny Group
Komposition: Pat Metheny
Label: Geffen
Doulvédé
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: Lindigo
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Helico
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: Lindigo
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Helico
Sonate d-Moll, K 141 (L 422)
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Martha Argerich (Klavier)
Komposition: Domenico Scarlatti
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Martha Argerich (Klavier)
Komposition: Domenico Scarlatti
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Walkin'
Länge: 05:30
Interpretation: Miles Davis Quintet
Komposition: Richard Carpenter
Label: COLUMBIA
Länge: 05:30
Interpretation: Miles Davis Quintet
Komposition: Richard Carpenter
Label: COLUMBIA
Ligeti
Länge: 02:37
Interpretation: Johanna Summer
Komposition: Johanna Summer
Label: Act
Plattentitel: Resonanzen
Länge: 02:37
Interpretation: Johanna Summer
Komposition: Johanna Summer
Label: Act
Plattentitel: Resonanzen
I. Allegro non troppo
aus: 10 Etüden für Klavier
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Morta Grigaliūnaitė (Klavier)
Komposition: Grażyna Bacewicz
Label: Piano Classics
aus: 10 Etüden für Klavier
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Morta Grigaliūnaitė (Klavier)
Komposition: Grażyna Bacewicz
Label: Piano Classics
Retrato em Branco e Preto
Länge: 04:45
Interpretation: Stan Getz & João Gilberto
Komposition: Antônio Carlos Jobim
Label: Resonance Records
Länge: 04:45
Interpretation: Stan Getz & João Gilberto
Komposition: Antônio Carlos Jobim
Label: Resonance Records
Wyrgly
Länge: 07:03
Interpretation: Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra
Komposition: Maria Schneider
Label: Enja
Länge: 07:03
Interpretation: Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra
Komposition: Maria Schneider
Label: Enja
Both sides now
Länge: 05:35
Interpretation: Joni Mitchell
Komposition: Joni Mitchell
Label: Reprise
Länge: 05:35
Interpretation: Joni Mitchell
Komposition: Joni Mitchell
Label: Reprise
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.