Die Medizinethikerin Alena Buyx

Musik-Laufplan
I say a little prayer
Interpretin: Aretha Franklin
Komponist: Burt F. Bacharach
Label: W S M
Best.-Nr: 669319-2
Plattentitel: Magic moments (The Very Best Of Swing)
Over the rainbow
Interpretin: Eva Cassidy
Komponist: Harold Arlen
Label: Milan
Best.-Nr: 399087-2
Plattentitel: Alpha dog - Music from the motion picture
7. Satz: Badinerie
aus: Ouvertüre für Flöte, Streicher und Basso continuo h-Moll, BWV 1067
Solistin: Aurèle Nicolet (Flöte)
Orchester: Münchener Bach-Orchester
Dirigent: Karl Richter
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 449 543-2; 445 001-2
4. Satz: Allegro con fuoco (Ausschnitt)
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 9 e-Moll, op. 95, B 178
Orchester: Berliner Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Rafael Kubelik
Komponist: Antonin Dvorak
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 457928-2
Always on the run
Interpret: Lenny Kravitz
Komposition: Lenny Kravitz, Saul "Slash" Hudson
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 850316-2
Plattentitel: Greatest hits
Fields of gold
Interpret: Sting
Komponist: Sting
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: 540997-2
Plattentitel: Ten summoner's tales
Lux aurumque (Light and gold)
Ensemble: The Eric Whitacre Singers
Dirigent: Eric Whitacre
Komponist: Eric Whitacre
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 2743209
1. Satz: Viertel = 104 - Viertel = 120
aus: Konzert für Violine und Orchester (Concerto for violin and orchestra)
Solistin: Adele Anthony (Violine)
Orchester: Ulster Orchestra
Dirigent: Takuo Yuasa
Komponist: Philip Glass
Label: NAXOS
"Dich teure Halle, grüß ich wieder". Arie der Elisabeth, 2. Akt
aus: Tannhäuser und der Sängerkrieg auf Wartburg. Große romantische Oper in 3 Akten
Solistin: Jessye Norman (Sopran)
Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Dirigent: Klaus Tennstedt
Komponist: Richard Wagner
Label: Angel
Best.-Nr: 565527-2
Junimond
Interpret: Rio Reiser
Komposition: Rio Reiser, Martin Hartmann
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: CBSCD 26862
Plattentitel: Rio I.
