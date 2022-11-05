Samstag, 05. November 2022

Die Medizinethikerin Alena Buyx
Musik wie schimmernde Luft

Aretha Franklin wäre die Stimme, die sie mitnehmen würde auf eine einsame Insel, sagt Alena Buyx im Dlf. Bis heute versucht die vielbeschäftigte Vorsitzende des Deutschen Ethikrats zwischen Terminen, Fernsehauftritten und Vorlesungen Zeit für ihre Leidenschaft, die Musik, zu finden.

05.11.2022

Eine blonde Frau mit eckiger Brille gestikuliert fein beim Reden. Sie trägt
"Von Münster aus habe ich die ganzen umliegenden Opernhäuser abgeklappert", sagt Alena Buyx im Dlf. (dpa / picture alliance / Michael Kappeler)

Musik-Laufplan

I say a little prayer
Interpretin: Aretha Franklin
Komponist: Burt F. Bacharach
Label: W S M
Best.-Nr: 669319-2
Plattentitel: Magic moments (The Very Best Of Swing)
Over the rainbow
Interpretin: Eva Cassidy
Komponist: Harold Arlen
Label: Milan
Best.-Nr: 399087-2
Plattentitel: Alpha dog - Music from the motion picture
7. Satz: Badinerie
aus: Ouvertüre für Flöte, Streicher und Basso continuo h-Moll, BWV 1067
Solistin: Aurèle Nicolet (Flöte)
Orchester: Münchener Bach-Orchester
Dirigent: Karl Richter
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 449 543-2; 445 001-2
4. Satz: Allegro con fuoco (Ausschnitt)
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 9 e-Moll, op. 95, B 178
Orchester: Berliner Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Rafael Kubelik
Komponist: Antonin Dvorak
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 457928-2
Always on the run
Interpret: Lenny Kravitz
Komposition: Lenny Kravitz, Saul "Slash" Hudson
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 850316-2
Plattentitel: Greatest hits
Fields of gold
Interpret: Sting
Komponist: Sting
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: 540997-2
Plattentitel: Ten summoner's tales
Lux aurumque (Light and gold)
Ensemble: The Eric Whitacre Singers
Dirigent: Eric Whitacre
Komponist: Eric Whitacre
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 2743209
1. Satz: Viertel = 104 - Viertel = 120
aus: Konzert für Violine und Orchester (Concerto for violin and orchestra)
Solistin: Adele Anthony (Violine)
Orchester: Ulster Orchestra
Dirigent: Takuo Yuasa
Komponist: Philip Glass
Label: NAXOS
"Dich teure Halle, grüß ich wieder". Arie der Elisabeth, 2. Akt
aus: Tannhäuser und der Sängerkrieg auf Wartburg. Große romantische Oper in 3 Akten
Solistin: Jessye Norman (Sopran)
Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Dirigent: Klaus Tennstedt
Komponist: Richard Wagner
Label: Angel
Best.-Nr: 565527-2
Junimond
Interpret: Rio Reiser
Komposition: Rio Reiser, Martin Hartmann
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: CBSCD 26862
Plattentitel: Rio I.