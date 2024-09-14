Die Pianistin Kiveli Dörken
Sonnenklangbad

Kiveli Dörken begeistert als Solistin, Kammermusikerin und Orchestermusikerin mit leidenschaftlichem Spiel. Im Sommer leitet sie das Molyvos Music Festival auf Lesbos, während in Berlin südländische Rhythmen ihre Wintertage erwärmen.

Kiveli Dörken, eine junge Frau mit braunen Locken, ist im Halbprofil vor einer bräunlichen Wand mit teils abgesplittertem Putz zu sehen. Sie lacht mit geschlossenen Augen. Sie trägt ein schulterfreies, dunkelrotes Oberteil.
Als Achtjährige gab Kiveli Dörken ihr erstes Solo-Konzert mit Orchester. Heute, 20 Jahre später, gehört sie zu den international erfolgreichen Pianistinnen ihrer Generation. (Giorgia Bertazzi)

Musik-Laufplan

To Delfinokoritso
Länge: 03:16
Interpretation: Michalis Violaris
Komposition: Linos Kokotos, Odysseas Elytis
Label: Melody Maker
Plattentitel: To Delfinokoritso
Donde estas, Yolanda?
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Pink Martini
Komposition: Gilberto D. Trimino Jimenez
Label: SONY/NAIVE
Best.-Nr: 498912-2
Plattentitel: Sympathique
Nr. 15: Des-Dur. Sostenuto
aus: 24 Préludes für Klavier, op. 28
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)
Komposition: Frédéric Chopin
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 431221-2
I follow rivers
Länge: 04:32
Interpretation: Lykke Li
Komposition: Lykke Li, Björn Yttling, Rick Nowels
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: About:Berlin-Best Of 10 Years Firstclass: The Finest in House (The Best Of)
Nr. 16: b-Moll. Presto con fuoco
aus: 24 Préludes für Klavier, op. 28
Länge: 01:06
Interpretation: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)
Komposition: Frédéric Chopin
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 431221-2
Who wants to live forever
Länge: 05:14
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Brian May
Label: Virgin
Plattentitel: Bohemian Rhapsody - The Original Soundtrack Bohemian Rhapsody - The Original Soundtrack
(Ich steh' auf) Berlin
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: Ideal
Komposition: Annette Humpe
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 555757-2
Plattentitel: Neue Deutsche Welle Rock around Berlin
Nr. 10: Adagio. Träumerisch
aus: Erlebtes und Erträumtes. 10 Stücke für Klavier, op. 30
Länge: 05:56
Interpretation: Kiveli Dörken (Klavier)
Komposition: Josef Suk
Label: Ars Produktion
Best.-Nr: ARS 38298
Golden slumbers
Länge: 01:31
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 3824682
Plattentitel: Abbey Road The Beatles (The original studio recordings - digitally remastered)
Che-che colé
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Willie Colón
Komposition: Traditional
Label: V2
Best.-Nr: FANIA1047682
Plattentitel: The player Crime pays
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.