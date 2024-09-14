Als Achtjährige gab Kiveli Dörken ihr erstes Solo-Konzert mit Orchester. Heute, 20 Jahre später, gehört sie zu den international erfolgreichen Pianistinnen ihrer Generation. (Giorgia Bertazzi)

Musik-Laufplan

To Delfinokoritso

Länge: 03:16

Interpretation: Michalis Violaris

Komposition: Linos Kokotos, Odysseas Elytis

Label: Melody Maker

Plattentitel: To Delfinokoritso

Donde estas, Yolanda?

Länge: 03:25

Interpretation: Pink Martini

Komposition: Gilberto D. Trimino Jimenez

Label: SONY/NAIVE

Best.-Nr: 498912-2

Plattentitel: Sympathique

Nr. 15: Des-Dur. Sostenuto

aus: 24 Préludes für Klavier, op. 28

Länge: 05:00

Interpretation: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)

Komposition: Frédéric Chopin

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 431221-2

I follow rivers

Länge: 04:32

Interpretation: Lykke Li

Komposition: Lykke Li, Björn Yttling, Rick Nowels

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: About:Berlin-Best Of 10 Years Firstclass: The Finest in House (The Best Of)

Nr. 16: b-Moll. Presto con fuoco

aus: 24 Préludes für Klavier, op. 28

Länge: 01:06

Interpretation: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)

Komposition: Frédéric Chopin

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 431221-2

Who wants to live forever

Länge: 05:14

Interpretation: Queen

Komposition: Brian May

Label: Virgin

Plattentitel: Bohemian Rhapsody - The Original Soundtrack Bohemian Rhapsody - The Original Soundtrack

(Ich steh' auf) Berlin

Länge: 03:09

Interpretation: Ideal

Komposition: Annette Humpe

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 555757-2

Plattentitel: Neue Deutsche Welle Rock around Berlin

Nr. 10: Adagio. Träumerisch

aus: Erlebtes und Erträumtes. 10 Stücke für Klavier, op. 30

Länge: 05:56

Interpretation: Kiveli Dörken (Klavier)

Komposition: Josef Suk

Label: Ars Produktion

Best.-Nr: ARS 38298

Golden slumbers

Länge: 01:31

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 3824682

Plattentitel: Abbey Road The Beatles (The original studio recordings - digitally remastered)

Che-che colé

Länge: 03:31

Interpretation: Willie Colón

Komposition: Traditional

Label: V2

Best.-Nr: FANIA1047682

Plattentitel: The player Crime pays