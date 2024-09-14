Musik-Laufplan
To Delfinokoritso
Länge: 03:16
Interpretation: Michalis Violaris
Komposition: Linos Kokotos, Odysseas Elytis
Label: Melody Maker
Donde estas, Yolanda?
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Pink Martini
Komposition: Gilberto D. Trimino Jimenez
Label: SONY/NAIVE
Best.-Nr: 498912-2
Nr. 15: Des-Dur. Sostenuto
aus: 24 Préludes für Klavier, op. 28
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)
Komposition: Frédéric Chopin
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 431221-2
I follow rivers
Länge: 04:32
Interpretation: Lykke Li
Komposition: Lykke Li, Björn Yttling, Rick Nowels
Label: Polystar
Nr. 16: b-Moll. Presto con fuoco
aus: 24 Préludes für Klavier, op. 28
Länge: 01:06
Interpretation: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)
Komposition: Frédéric Chopin
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 431221-2
Who wants to live forever
Länge: 05:14
Interpretation: Queen
Komposition: Brian May
Label: Virgin
(Ich steh' auf) Berlin
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: Ideal
Komposition: Annette Humpe
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 555757-2
Nr. 10: Adagio. Träumerisch
aus: Erlebtes und Erträumtes. 10 Stücke für Klavier, op. 30
Länge: 05:56
Interpretation: Kiveli Dörken (Klavier)
Komposition: Josef Suk
Label: Ars Produktion
Best.-Nr: ARS 38298
Golden slumbers
Länge: 01:31
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 3824682
Che-che colé
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Willie Colón
Komposition: Traditional
Label: V2
Best.-Nr: FANIA1047682
