Dirigent Patrick Hahn
Kurios genial

Er ist 30 Jahre alt und in Wuppertal momentan jüngster Generalmusikdirektor Deutschlands. In Klassik-Pop-et cetera erzählt Patrick Hahn von seinem "Spaß an musikalischen Absurditäten", zeigt barockes Chaos und struppigen Pop.

Ein junger Mann mit rotblondem, kurzem Haar blickt lächelnd in die Kamera. Er trägt einen schwarzen Anzug und steht in einem ganz schwarzen Raum, das einzig Helle ist sein Gesicht.
Hätte gern den Kabarettisten Georg Kreisler kennengelernt, dessen Lieder er mit selbst arrangierter Orchesterbegleitung vorträgt: der 1995 in Graz geborene Pianist und Dirigent Patrick Hahn. (Gerhard Donauer)
Musik-Laufplan
Ohne Sorgen. Polka schnell für Orchester, op. 271
Länge: 01:42
Interpretation: Münchner Rundfunkorchester
Leitung: Patrick Hahn
Komposition: Josef Strauss
Label: BR-Klassik digital
Laß mi amoi no d' Sun aufgehn segn
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: Austria 3
Komposition: Georg Danzer
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 82876675742
Plattentitel: Austro Pop Show 4 (Via, Vier)
Ouvertüre
aus: Eine florentinische Tragödie, op. 16
Länge: 05:09
Interpretation: Münchner Rundfunkorchester
Leitung: Patrick Hahn
Komposition: Alexander von Zemlinsky
Label: BRklassik
Best.-Nr: 900347
That little sports car
Länge: 02:09
Interpretation: The Shaggs
Komposition: Dorothy Wiggin
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 663371-2
Plattentitel: Philosophy of the world
2. Satz: Putnam's Camp, Redding, Connecticut.
aus: Three Places in New England, No. 7 Orchestral Set No. 1
Länge: 05:20
Interpretation: San Francisco Symphony
Leitung: Michael Tilson Thomas
Komposition: Charles Ives
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 09026-63703-2
I Can't Play Piano, Pt. 1
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Jon Benjamin
Komposition: Jon Benjamin
Label: Sub Pop
Best.-Nr: keine
Plattentitel: Well, I Should Have...* (*Learned How To Play Piano)
1. Satz: Le chaos
aus: Les élémens. Simphonie nouvelle
Länge: 06:02
Interpretation: Pygmalion
Leitung: Raphaël Pichon
Komposition: Jean-Fery Rebel
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMM 902288
Pass me the Jazz
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: The Real Group
Komposition: Anders Edenroth
Label: HOUSE-MASTER-RECORDS
Best.-Nr: SWINGCD24
Plattentitel: London A Cappella Festival - Live 2014
Der Musikkritiker. Lied. Bearbeitet für Gesang, Klavier und Orchester
Länge: 06:58
Interpretation: Patrick Hahn (Klavier, Gesang), Münchner Rundfunkorchester
Leitung: Patrick Hahn
Komposition: Georg Kreisler
Bearbeitung: Patrick Hahn
Alt Wien
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: The Philharmonics
Komposition: Leopold Godowsky
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4764746
Plattentitel: Fascination dance
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.