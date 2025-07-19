Musik-Laufplan
Ohne Sorgen. Polka schnell für Orchester, op. 271
Länge: 01:42
Interpretation: Münchner Rundfunkorchester
Leitung: Patrick Hahn
Komposition: Josef Strauss
Label: BR-Klassik digital
Laß mi amoi no d' Sun aufgehn segn
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: Austria 3
Komposition: Georg Danzer
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 82876675742
Plattentitel: Austro Pop Show 4 (Via, Vier)
Ouvertüre
aus: Eine florentinische Tragödie, op. 16
Länge: 05:09
Interpretation: Münchner Rundfunkorchester
Leitung: Patrick Hahn
Komposition: Alexander von Zemlinsky
Label: BRklassik
Best.-Nr: 900347
That little sports car
Länge: 02:09
Interpretation: The Shaggs
Komposition: Dorothy Wiggin
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 663371-2
Plattentitel: Philosophy of the world
2. Satz: Putnam's Camp, Redding, Connecticut.
aus: Three Places in New England, No. 7 Orchestral Set No. 1
Länge: 05:20
Interpretation: San Francisco Symphony
Leitung: Michael Tilson Thomas
Komposition: Charles Ives
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 09026-63703-2
I Can't Play Piano, Pt. 1
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Jon Benjamin
Komposition: Jon Benjamin
Label: Sub Pop
Best.-Nr: keine
Plattentitel: Well, I Should Have...* (*Learned How To Play Piano)
1. Satz: Le chaos
aus: Les élémens. Simphonie nouvelle
Länge: 06:02
Interpretation: Pygmalion
Leitung: Raphaël Pichon
Komposition: Jean-Fery Rebel
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMM 902288
Pass me the Jazz
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: The Real Group
Komposition: Anders Edenroth
Label: HOUSE-MASTER-RECORDS
Best.-Nr: SWINGCD24
Plattentitel: London A Cappella Festival - Live 2014
Der Musikkritiker. Lied. Bearbeitet für Gesang, Klavier und Orchester
Länge: 06:58
Interpretation: Patrick Hahn (Klavier, Gesang), Münchner Rundfunkorchester
Leitung: Patrick Hahn
Komposition: Georg Kreisler
Bearbeitung: Patrick Hahn
Alt Wien
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: The Philharmonics
Komposition: Leopold Godowsky
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4764746
Plattentitel: Fascination dance
