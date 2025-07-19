Hätte gern den Kabarettisten Georg Kreisler kennengelernt, dessen Lieder er mit selbst arrangierter Orchesterbegleitung vorträgt: der 1995 in Graz geborene Pianist und Dirigent Patrick Hahn. (Gerhard Donauer)

Musik-Laufplan

Ohne Sorgen. Polka schnell für Orchester, op. 271

Länge: 01:42

Interpretation: Münchner Rundfunkorchester

Leitung: Patrick Hahn

Komposition: Josef Strauss

Label: BR-Klassik digital

Laß mi amoi no d' Sun aufgehn segn

Länge: 03:40

Interpretation: Austria 3

Komposition: Georg Danzer

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 82876675742

Plattentitel: Austro Pop Show 4 (Via, Vier)

Ouvertüre

aus: Eine florentinische Tragödie, op. 16

Länge: 05:09

Interpretation: Münchner Rundfunkorchester

Leitung: Patrick Hahn

Komposition: Alexander von Zemlinsky

Label: BRklassik

Best.-Nr: 900347

That little sports car

Länge: 02:09

Interpretation: The Shaggs

Komposition: Dorothy Wiggin

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: 663371-2

Plattentitel: Philosophy of the world

2. Satz: Putnam's Camp, Redding, Connecticut.

aus: Three Places in New England, No. 7 Orchestral Set No. 1

Länge: 05:20

Interpretation: San Francisco Symphony

Leitung: Michael Tilson Thomas

Komposition: Charles Ives

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: 09026-63703-2

I Can't Play Piano, Pt. 1

Länge: 03:33

Interpretation: Jon Benjamin

Komposition: Jon Benjamin

Label: Sub Pop

Best.-Nr: keine

Plattentitel: Well, I Should Have...* (*Learned How To Play Piano)

1. Satz: Le chaos

aus: Les élémens. Simphonie nouvelle

Länge: 06:02

Interpretation: Pygmalion

Leitung: Raphaël Pichon

Komposition: Jean-Fery Rebel

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

Best.-Nr: HMM 902288

Pass me the Jazz

Länge: 03:37

Interpretation: The Real Group

Komposition: Anders Edenroth

Label: HOUSE-MASTER-RECORDS

Best.-Nr: SWINGCD24

Plattentitel: London A Cappella Festival - Live 2014

Der Musikkritiker. Lied. Bearbeitet für Gesang, Klavier und Orchester

Länge: 06:58

Interpretation: Patrick Hahn (Klavier, Gesang), Münchner Rundfunkorchester

Leitung: Patrick Hahn

Komposition: Georg Kreisler

Bearbeitung: Patrick Hahn

Alt Wien

Länge: 02:46

Interpretation: The Philharmonics

Komposition: Leopold Godowsky

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4764746

Plattentitel: Fascination dance