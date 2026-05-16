Musik-Laufplan
Pure
Länge: 05:20
Interpretation: Marcus Deml
Komposition: Marcus Deml
Label: TRIPLE COIL MUSIC
Plattentitel: Pure
Länge: 05:20
Interpretation: Marcus Deml
Komposition: Marcus Deml
Label: TRIPLE COIL MUSIC
Plattentitel: Pure
Minor Swing
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Quintette du Hot Club de France
Komposition: Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 57117-2
Plattentitel: Jazz for beginners Swing
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Quintette du Hot Club de France
Komposition: Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 57117-2
Plattentitel: Jazz for beginners Swing
Sunset
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Gary Moore
Komposition: Gary Moore
Label: Virgin
Plattentitel: Rockin' Every Night Live In Japan (LTD 1CD SHM-CD) Rockin' every night (Gary Moore - Live in Japan)
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Gary Moore
Komposition: Gary Moore
Label: Virgin
Plattentitel: Rockin' Every Night Live In Japan (LTD 1CD SHM-CD) Rockin' every night (Gary Moore - Live in Japan)
All along the watchtower
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075859022
Plattentitel: Electric Ladyland (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075859022
Plattentitel: Electric Ladyland (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Gymnopédie Nr. 1
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Pascal Rogé (Klavier)
Komposition: Erik Satie
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 410220-2
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Pascal Rogé (Klavier)
Komposition: Erik Satie
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 410220-2
Ice cakes
Länge: 02:09
Interpretation: Dixie Dregs
Komposition: Steve Morse
Label: Capricorn
Best.-Nr: 536359-2
Plattentitel: What if
Länge: 02:09
Interpretation: Dixie Dregs
Komposition: Steve Morse
Label: Capricorn
Best.-Nr: 536359-2
Plattentitel: What if
Devil Take The Hindmost
Länge: 05:02
Interpretation: Allan Holdsworth
Komposition: Allan Holdsworth
Label: CREAM RECORDS
Best.-Nr: CR270-2
Plattentitel: Metal Fatigue
Länge: 05:02
Interpretation: Allan Holdsworth
Komposition: Allan Holdsworth
Label: CREAM RECORDS
Best.-Nr: CR270-2
Plattentitel: Metal Fatigue
3. Satz: Clair de lune
aus: Suite bergamasque für Klavier, L 75
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Menahem Pressler (Klavier)
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4798756
aus: Suite bergamasque für Klavier, L 75
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Menahem Pressler (Klavier)
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4798756
Highway star
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Deep Purple
Komposition: Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord, Ian Paice
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 857864-2
Plattentitel: Made in Japan
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Deep Purple
Komposition: Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord, Ian Paice
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 857864-2
Plattentitel: Made in Japan
Budapest
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: Marcus Deml
Komposition: Marcus Deml
Label: TRIPLE COIL MUSIC
Plattentitel: Pure
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: Marcus Deml
Komposition: Marcus Deml
Label: TRIPLE COIL MUSIC
Plattentitel: Pure
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