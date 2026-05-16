Gitarrist Marcus Deml
"Besinnung auf das Wesentliche"

Wenn seine Ohren vom elektrischen Sound erschöpft sind, hört Marcus Deml klassische Musik. Vor allem die anmutige Musik von Erik Satie schaffe den perfekten Ausgleich, sagt der Gitarrist im Dlf.

Ein Mann mit E-Gitarre sitzt in einem offenen Fenster. Er trägt ein weißes Hemd, eine Wollmütze über dunkelbraunen Haaren und blickt hinaus in den Innenhof.
Er nennt sich „Berufsmelodiespieler“. Marcus Deml wurde 1967 in Prag geboren, wuchs in Wien und Frankfurt am Main auf, lebte und arbeitete in Los Angeles, inzwischen ist er in Hamburg zuhause. (Sandra Hennies / Hennies Markendesign )

Musik-Laufplan

Pure
Länge: 05:20
Interpretation: Marcus Deml
Komposition: Marcus Deml
Label: TRIPLE COIL MUSIC
Plattentitel: Pure
Minor Swing
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Quintette du Hot Club de France
Komposition: Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 57117-2
Plattentitel: Jazz for beginners Swing
Sunset
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Gary Moore
Komposition: Gary Moore
Label: Virgin
Plattentitel: Rockin' Every Night Live In Japan (LTD 1CD SHM-CD) Rockin' every night (Gary Moore - Live in Japan)
All along the watchtower
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075859022
Plattentitel: Electric Ladyland (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Gymnopédie Nr. 1
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Pascal Rogé (Klavier)
Komposition: Erik Satie
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 410220-2
Ice cakes
Länge: 02:09
Interpretation: Dixie Dregs
Komposition: Steve Morse
Label: Capricorn
Best.-Nr: 536359-2
Plattentitel: What if
Devil Take The Hindmost
Länge: 05:02
Interpretation: Allan Holdsworth
Komposition: Allan Holdsworth
Label: CREAM RECORDS
Best.-Nr: CR270-2
Plattentitel: Metal Fatigue
3. Satz: Clair de lune
aus: Suite bergamasque für Klavier, L 75
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Menahem Pressler (Klavier)
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4798756
Highway star
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Deep Purple
Komposition: Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord, Ian Paice
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 857864-2
Plattentitel: Made in Japan
Budapest
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: Marcus Deml
Komposition: Marcus Deml
Label: TRIPLE COIL MUSIC
Plattentitel: Pure
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