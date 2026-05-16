Er nennt sich „Berufsmelodiespieler“. Marcus Deml wurde 1967 in Prag geboren, wuchs in Wien und Frankfurt am Main auf, lebte und arbeitete in Los Angeles, inzwischen ist er in Hamburg zuhause. (Sandra Hennies / Hennies Markendesign )

Musik-Laufplan

Pure

Länge: 05:20

Interpretation: Marcus Deml

Komposition: Marcus Deml

Label: TRIPLE COIL MUSIC

Plattentitel: Pure

Minor Swing

Länge: 03:15

Interpretation: Quintette du Hot Club de France

Komposition: Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli

Label: Zyx-Records

Best.-Nr: 57117-2

Plattentitel: Jazz for beginners Swing

Sunset

Länge: 03:42

Interpretation: Gary Moore

Komposition: Gary Moore

Label: Virgin

Plattentitel: Rockin' Every Night Live In Japan (LTD 1CD SHM-CD) Rockin' every night (Gary Moore - Live in Japan)

All along the watchtower

Länge: 04:01

Interpretation: The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Komposition: Bob Dylan

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 19075859022

Plattentitel: Electric Ladyland (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Gymnopédie Nr. 1

Länge: 03:05

Interpretation: Pascal Rogé (Klavier)

Komposition: Erik Satie

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 410220-2

Ice cakes

Länge: 02:09

Interpretation: Dixie Dregs

Komposition: Steve Morse

Label: Capricorn

Best.-Nr: 536359-2

Plattentitel: What if

Devil Take The Hindmost

Länge: 05:02

Interpretation: Allan Holdsworth

Komposition: Allan Holdsworth

Label: CREAM RECORDS

Best.-Nr: CR270-2

Plattentitel: Metal Fatigue

3. Satz: Clair de lune

aus: Suite bergamasque für Klavier, L 75

Länge: 03:13

Interpretation: Menahem Pressler (Klavier)

Komposition: Claude Debussy

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4798756

Highway star

Länge: 05:00

Interpretation: Deep Purple

Komposition: Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord, Ian Paice

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: 857864-2

Plattentitel: Made in Japan

Budapest

Länge: 05:22

Interpretation: Marcus Deml

Komposition: Marcus Deml

Label: TRIPLE COIL MUSIC

Plattentitel: Pure