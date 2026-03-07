Aufgrund einer eingeschränkten Sehkraft von vier Prozent tritt Kazmaier in einer gesonderten Startklasse an. Ihr Begleitläufer ist Florian Baumann. Bei den Paralympics 2026 tritt das Duo im Skilanglauf und Biathlon an. (Ralf Kuckuck / DBS)

In einem Superjahr des Sports - u.a. mit den Olympischen Winterspielen in Norditalien, der Fußball-WM der Männer in Kanada, Mexiko und den USA sowie dem FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Deutschland - lädt „Klassik-Pop-et cetera“ 2026 jeden Monat eine prominente Athletin, einen Athleten ein, um aus ihrem Leben und von ihrer Musik zu erzählen.

2006 in Nürtingen geboren, legte Linn Kazmaier gleich zu Beginn ihrer Karriere einen Rekord vor: Eine Silbermedaille bei den Winter-Paralympics 2022 in Peking machte sie mit 15 Jahren zur jüngsten deutschen Medaillengewinnerin bei einem Winterspiel. Zurück nach Deutschland reiste sie mit fünf Medaillen im Gepäck, darunter Gold im 10 Kilometer Langlauf. Nächster Halt: die Paralympics in Mailand 2026.

Musik-Laufplan

1. Satz: Prélude

aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 1 G-Dur, BWV 1007

Länge: 02:20

Interpretation: Yo-Yo Ma (Violoncello)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SK 89667

Papas Lied

Länge: 01:59

Interpretation: Linn Kazmaier

Komposition: Linn Kazmaier

Private Aufnahme

Hier kommt Alex

Länge: 03:55

Interpretation: Die Toten Hosen

Komposition: Andreas Meurer

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 983841-2

Plattentitel: Die erfolgreichsten Rockstars aller Zeiten

Frische Luft

Länge: 03:15

Interpretation: Wincent Weiss

Komposition: Wincent Weiss, Sascha Wernicke, Julian Schwizler, Jens Schneider

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Megahits 2018 - Die Erste

Hallelujah

Länge: 03:55

Interpretation: The Leonard Cohen Project

Komposition: Leonard Cohen

Label: Not On Label

Plattentitel: Songs of love and hate - live

Gabriellas sång

aus: Wie im Himmel. Film

Länge: 03:37

Interpretation: Helen Sjöholm, Stefan Nilsson

Komposition: Stefan Nilsson

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 88875161972

Plattentitel: Landlust Leindwand Klassiker

Mamma mia

Länge: 03:32

Interpretation: Abba

Komposition: Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus

Label: UNIVERSAL

Plattentitel: ABBA-The Singles:The First Fifty Years (Ltd. 2CD)

Je veux

Länge: 03:36

Interpretation: ZAZ

Komposition: Kerredine Soltani, Tryss

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Aboutjazz

Ich hab' geträumt von dir

Länge: 03:22

Interpretation: Matthias Reim

Komposition: Bernd Dietrich, Matthias Reim

Label: TELAMO

Plattentitel: Gänsehautschlager

Langt å gå

Länge: 03:12

Interpretation: Klovner i Kamp

Komposition: Esben Selvig, Aslak Rakli Hartberg, Thomas Gullestad

Label: Bjølsen Lyd

Heal the world

Länge: 04:31

Interpretation: Michael Jackson

Komposition: Martin Louis "Marty" Paich

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 88697763892