In einem Superjahr des Sports - u.a. mit den Olympischen Winterspielen in Norditalien, der Fußball-WM der Männer in Kanada, Mexiko und den USA sowie dem FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Deutschland - lädt „Klassik-Pop-et cetera“ 2026 jeden Monat eine prominente Athletin, einen Athleten ein, um aus ihrem Leben und von ihrer Musik zu erzählen.
2006 in Nürtingen geboren, legte Linn Kazmaier gleich zu Beginn ihrer Karriere einen Rekord vor: Eine Silbermedaille bei den Winter-Paralympics 2022 in Peking machte sie mit 15 Jahren zur jüngsten deutschen Medaillengewinnerin bei einem Winterspiel. Zurück nach Deutschland reiste sie mit fünf Medaillen im Gepäck, darunter Gold im 10 Kilometer Langlauf. Nächster Halt: die Paralympics in Mailand 2026.
Musik-Laufplan
1. Satz: Prélude
aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 1 G-Dur, BWV 1007
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Yo-Yo Ma (Violoncello)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SK 89667
Papas Lied
Länge: 01:59
Interpretation: Linn Kazmaier
Komposition: Linn Kazmaier
Private Aufnahme
Hier kommt Alex
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Die Toten Hosen
Komposition: Andreas Meurer
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 983841-2
Plattentitel: Die erfolgreichsten Rockstars aller Zeiten
Frische Luft
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Wincent Weiss
Komposition: Wincent Weiss, Sascha Wernicke, Julian Schwizler, Jens Schneider
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Megahits 2018 - Die Erste
Hallelujah
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: The Leonard Cohen Project
Komposition: Leonard Cohen
Label: Not On Label
Plattentitel: Songs of love and hate - live
Gabriellas sång
aus: Wie im Himmel. Film
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Helen Sjöholm, Stefan Nilsson
Komposition: Stefan Nilsson
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88875161972
Plattentitel: Landlust Leindwand Klassiker
Mamma mia
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Abba
Komposition: Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: ABBA-The Singles:The First Fifty Years (Ltd. 2CD)
Je veux
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: ZAZ
Komposition: Kerredine Soltani, Tryss
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Aboutjazz
Ich hab' geträumt von dir
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Matthias Reim
Komposition: Bernd Dietrich, Matthias Reim
Label: TELAMO
Plattentitel: Gänsehautschlager
Langt å gå
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Klovner i Kamp
Komposition: Esben Selvig, Aslak Rakli Hartberg, Thomas Gullestad
Label: Bjølsen Lyd
Heal the world
Länge: 04:31
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Martin Louis "Marty" Paich
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 88697763892
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.