Anspiel - Neues vom Klassik-Markt

Die besprochenen Alben sind:

Antonio Vivaldi: Le Quattro Stagioni

Théotime Langlois de Swarte, Barockvioline

Orchestre Le Consort

Melankholia. From darkness through the light.

Marina Viotti, Gesang

Vincent Flückiger, Erzlaute

Fred Chappuis, e-Gitarre, akustische Gitarre, Bass, u.a.

Ravel: The Complete Solo Piano Works

Seong-Jin Cho, Klavier

Be Still My Heart

Lieder von Wilhelm Grosz und Robert Gund

Christian Immler, Bassbariton

Helmut Deutsch, Klavier

Schubert - ter Schiphorst - André

Kuss Quartett

Donizetti Songs Vol. 3

Michael Spyres, Tenor

Carlo Rizzi, Klavier