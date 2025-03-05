Anspiel - Neues vom Klassik-Markt
Highlights und Fragezeichen

Die vier Jahreszeiten von Vivaldi, die Klavierwerke von Ravel - ein paar neue Alben wenden sich großen Jubiläen des Jahres zu. Aber haben die Aufnahmen auch einen Neuigkeitswert?

Susann El Kassar im Gespräch mit Eleonore Büning und Björn Woll |
    Die besprochenen Alben sind:
    Antonio Vivaldi: Le Quattro Stagioni
    Théotime Langlois de Swarte, Barockvioline
    Orchestre Le Consort
    Melankholia. From darkness through the light.
    Marina Viotti, Gesang
    Vincent Flückiger, Erzlaute
    Fred Chappuis, e-Gitarre, akustische Gitarre, Bass, u.a.
    Ravel: The Complete Solo Piano Works
    Seong-Jin Cho, Klavier
    Be Still My Heart
    Lieder von Wilhelm Grosz und Robert Gund
    Christian Immler, Bassbariton
    Helmut Deutsch, Klavier
    Schubert - ter Schiphorst - André
    Kuss Quartett
    Donizetti Songs Vol. 3
    Michael Spyres, Tenor
    Carlo Rizzi, Klavier

