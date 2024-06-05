Gemälde von Barbara Strozzi, die italienische Sängerin und Komponistin um 1640 (picture alliance/dpa/akg-images)

Über folgende sechs Alben sprechen Eleonore Büning, Björn Woll und Susann El Kassar in der Sendung:

Beethoven Violinsonaten, Vol.3

Antje Weithaas, Violine

Denes Varjon, Klavier

Label: CAvi Music

Wonder Women - Musik von und über Frauen

Werke von Barbara Strozzi, Francesca Campana, u.a.

Ensemble L’Arpeggiata

Christina Pluhar, Leitung

Label: Erato

I wanna be like you

Transkriptionen und Paraphrasen von Werken von Bach, Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, Prokofjew, u.a.

Florian Noack, Klavier

Label: la dolce volta

Abbey Road Concerto

Guy Braunstein, Violine

Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège

Leitung: Alondra de la Parra

Label: alpha classics

Urlicht. Songs of Death and Resurrection

Samuel Hasselhorn, Bariton

Philharmonisches Orchester Posen

Leitung: Lukasz Borowicz

Label: harmonia mundi



J.S. Bach: 6 Partitas

Martin Helmchen, Tangentenflügel

Label: alpha classics

