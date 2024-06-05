Über folgende sechs Alben sprechen Eleonore Büning, Björn Woll und Susann El Kassar in der Sendung:
Beethoven Violinsonaten, Vol.3
Antje Weithaas, Violine
Denes Varjon, Klavier
Label: CAvi Music
Wonder Women - Musik von und über Frauen
Werke von Barbara Strozzi, Francesca Campana, u.a.
Ensemble L’Arpeggiata
Christina Pluhar, Leitung
Label: Erato
I wanna be like you
Transkriptionen und Paraphrasen von Werken von Bach, Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, Prokofjew, u.a.
Florian Noack, Klavier
Label: la dolce volta
Abbey Road Concerto
Guy Braunstein, Violine
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège
Leitung: Alondra de la Parra
Label: alpha classics
Urlicht. Songs of Death and Resurrection
Samuel Hasselhorn, Bariton
Philharmonisches Orchester Posen
Leitung: Lukasz Borowicz
Label: harmonia mundi
J.S. Bach: 6 Partitas
Martin Helmchen, Tangentenflügel
Label: alpha classics
