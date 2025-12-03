Anspiel - Neues vom Klassik-Markt
Wie Alexander Gergelyfi auf Mozarts Clavichord spiele, sei ein erhellender Moment, ein positiver Schock, sagt Björn Woll. Auch die anderen Alben, die Eleonore Büning, Susann El Kassar und Björn Woll besprechen, bieten reichlich Diskussionsstoff.

Susann El Kassar im Gespräch mit Eleonore Büning und Björn Woll |
Die besprochenen Alben:
Songs of Passion
Thomas Dunford, Laute und Konzept
Lea Desandre, Mezzosopran
Ensemble Jupiter
Werke von Dowland und Purcell

Label: Erato
Mozarts Clavichord
Alexander Gergelyfi, Clavichord
Georg Nigl, Bariton

Label: alpha
Blick auf eine Tastatur, die dem Mozartschen Clavichord sehr ähnlich sieht: damals waren schwarze und weiße Tasten noch andersherum gefärbt.
Back to Nature (online release und als Schallplatte)
Werke von Mikalojus Čiurlionis
Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Dirigentin
Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France

Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Oiseaux de Passage
Natalie Dessay, Sopran
Philippe Cassard, Klavier
Lieder von Poulenc, Ravel, Barber und Sondheim, u.v.m.

Label: La dolce volta
Scarlatti Sonatas (nur online)
Tamara Stefanovich, Klavier

Label: Pentatone
Gypsy Melodies
Talikh Quartet
Werke von Dvořák, Janáček u. Bartók

Label: La dolce volta

