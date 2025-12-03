Anspiel - Neues vom Klassik-Markt

Die besprochenen Alben:
Songs of Passion
Thomas Dunford, Laute und Konzept
Lea Desandre, Mezzosopran
Ensemble Jupiter
Werke von Dowland und Purcell
Label: Erato
Thomas Dunford, Laute und Konzept
Lea Desandre, Mezzosopran
Ensemble Jupiter
Werke von Dowland und Purcell
Label: Erato
Mozarts Clavichord
Alexander Gergelyfi, Clavichord
Georg Nigl, Bariton
Label: alpha
Alexander Gergelyfi, Clavichord
Georg Nigl, Bariton
Label: alpha
Back to Nature (online release und als Schallplatte)
Werke von Mikalojus Čiurlionis
Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Dirigentin
Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Werke von Mikalojus Čiurlionis
Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Dirigentin
Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Oiseaux de Passage
Natalie Dessay, Sopran
Philippe Cassard, Klavier
Lieder von Poulenc, Ravel, Barber und Sondheim, u.v.m.
Label: La dolce volta
Natalie Dessay, Sopran
Philippe Cassard, Klavier
Lieder von Poulenc, Ravel, Barber und Sondheim, u.v.m.
Label: La dolce volta
Scarlatti Sonatas (nur online)
Tamara Stefanovich, Klavier
Label: Pentatone
Tamara Stefanovich, Klavier
Label: Pentatone
Gypsy Melodies
Talikh Quartet
Werke von Dvořák, Janáček u. Bartók
Label: La dolce volta
Talikh Quartet
Werke von Dvořák, Janáček u. Bartók
Label: La dolce volta