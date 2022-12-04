RIAS Kammerchor mit Krista Audere

Einojuhani Rautavaara
Missa a cappella
Galina Grigorjeva
Molitva
Alfred Schnittke
„Drei geistliche Gesänge" für gemischten Chor a cappella
Arvo Pärt
And I heard a voice...
Henri Dutilleux
„Trois strophes sur le nom de Sacher" für Violoncello solo
Peteris Vasks
The Fruit of Silence
Jekabs Jancevskis
When
Nicolas Altstaedt, Violoncello
RIAS Kammerchor Berlin
Leitung: Krista Audere
Aufzeichnung vom 26.11.2022, aus dem Kammermusiksaal der Philharmonie Berlin
Missa a cappella
Galina Grigorjeva
Molitva
Alfred Schnittke
„Drei geistliche Gesänge" für gemischten Chor a cappella
Arvo Pärt
And I heard a voice...
Henri Dutilleux
„Trois strophes sur le nom de Sacher" für Violoncello solo
Peteris Vasks
The Fruit of Silence
Jekabs Jancevskis
When
Nicolas Altstaedt, Violoncello
RIAS Kammerchor Berlin
Leitung: Krista Audere
Aufzeichnung vom 26.11.2022, aus dem Kammermusiksaal der Philharmonie Berlin