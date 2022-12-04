Sonntag, 04. Dezember 2022

RIAS Kammerchor mit Krista Audere
Chorwerke, die Ruhe und Trost spenden

"Das Konzertprogramm entstand im letzten Februar, da hatte der Krieg gegen die Ukraine gerade begonnen", erinnert sich die Dirigentin Krista Audere. Und die junge Lettin konnte ihre Unruhe durch die ausgewählten Werke etwas mildern: mit musikalischen Gebeten.

Am Mikrofon: Haino Rindler | 04.12.2022

    Eine Frau steht vor einem Dirigentenpult, sie gibt mit den Händen Zeichen. Hinter ihr sieht man das Konzertpublikum. Vor ihr steht ein Chor, von den Sängerinnen und Sängern kann man nur die Hinterköpfe erkennen.
    Gab mit diesem Konzert ihr Debüt beim RIAS Kammerchor: die Chordirigentin Krista Audere. (Fabian Schellhorn)
    Einojuhani Rautavaara
    Missa a cappella

    Galina Grigorjeva
    Molitva

    Alfred Schnittke
    „Drei geistliche Gesänge" für gemischten Chor a cappella

    Arvo Pärt
    And I heard a voice...

    Henri Dutilleux
    „Trois strophes sur le nom de Sacher" für Violoncello solo

    Peteris Vasks
    The Fruit of Silence

    Jekabs Jancevskis
    When

    Nicolas Altstaedt, Violoncello
    RIAS Kammerchor Berlin
    Leitung: Krista Audere

    Aufzeichnung vom 26.11.2022, aus dem Kammermusiksaal der Philharmonie Berlin

