RIAS Kammerchor mit Krista Audere

Gab mit diesem Konzert ihr Debüt beim RIAS Kammerchor: die Chordirigentin Krista Audere. (Fabian Schellhorn)

Einojuhani Rautavaara

Missa a cappella



Galina Grigorjeva

Molitva



Alfred Schnittke

„Drei geistliche Gesänge" für gemischten Chor a cappella



Arvo Pärt

And I heard a voice...



Henri Dutilleux

„Trois strophes sur le nom de Sacher" für Violoncello solo



Peteris Vasks

The Fruit of Silence



Jekabs Jancevskis

When



Nicolas Altstaedt, Violoncello

RIAS Kammerchor Berlin

Leitung: Krista Audere



Aufzeichnung vom 26.11.2022, aus dem Kammermusiksaal der Philharmonie Berlin